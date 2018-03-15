Neil Young: Ex-Chester boss returns to club to support manager Marcus Bignot

Under Neil Young's leadership, Chester gained three successive promotions to reach the top tier of non-league football

Former Chester manager Neil Young has returned to the club in order to support boss Marcus Bignot for the remainder of the season.

Young led Chester to three successive promotions and back into the National League during his four years in charge.

He went on to join Stockport County as the club's manager in 2015 and later went on to take charge at Altrincham.

Most recently Young was caretaker boss at fellow National League side FC Halifax Town earlier this campaign.

Young joins on a short-term voluntary basis with the club second from bottom in the table, six points from safety and having played three games more than 20th-placed Barrow.

He has remained in good terms with the club since leaving his former role at Chester in January 2014 - and has been a regular attendee at home matches.