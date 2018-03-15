Harry Kane: Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino confident striker will return this season

Harry Kane was injured in a collision with Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says he is confident Harry Kane will play again before the end of the Premier League season.

England striker Kane damaged ankle ligaments in Sunday's league win over Bournemouth.

Pochettino has refused to put a timescale on the 24-year-old's return, although he is expected to be out until next month.

"We're happy because he's so positive," he said.

"When you see a positive player it helps us too, to believe he can be ready again to compete."

It is the third significant injury to Kane's right ankle in the past 18 months.

He will miss Tottenham's FA Cup quarter-final with Swansea this week and has been omitted from Gareth Southgate's 27-man England squad for the upcoming friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy.

Kane will also sit out Spurs' next Premier League outing against Chelsea on 1 April - a game that could have huge bearing on their Champions League qualification bid.

"The reality is now he's in his crutches and a boot and we need to assess him day by day and we'll see the reaction," Pochettino added.

"We want to recover him as soon as possible and the professionals here are focused on trying to recover.

"We cannot put a day or date on him starting to participate in training with the team."