Pep Guardiola: Man City manager was fined for 'act of defiance' over yellow ribbon

The FA spoke to Pep Guardiola twice before charging him after Manchester City's FA Cup defeat at Wigan

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was fined for wearing a yellow ribbon because he did so in an "act of defiance", despite warnings he was breaking Football Association rules.

In its written reasons explaining the £20,000 fine, the FA said it had sent Guardiola "numerous warning letters".

The Spaniard last week accepted an FA charge of "wearing a political message".

He was also warned by the FA about his future conduct.

In November, Spaniard Guardiola said he wore the ribbon to support imprisoned politicians in his native Catalonia.

The FA spoke to the City boss about the situation in December and had previously issued two formal warnings.

Action was taken after he wore it at pitchside - he is free to wear it elsewhere - during City's FA Cup fifth-round loss to League One side Wigan on 19 February.

A movement encouraging sympathisers with Catalan independence to display the yellow ribbon began in October.

It began after two prominent separatist leaders were jailed.

Two key members of the Catalan independence movement - Jordi Cuixart and Jordi Sanchez - were held without bail after an independence vote in October, which the Spanish government deemed illegal.

Last month, Guardiola said he would continue to wear the ribbon despite being charged for doing so.

He argued that the symbol was "not about politicians, it's about democracy".

FA chief executive Martin Glenn insisted it was a political symbol, saying "it's a symbol of Catalan independence" and "we don't want political symbols in football".

Guardiola responded to those comments by saying Glenn "didn't understand the reality".

Guardiola did not wear the ribbon during City's Premier League match against Chelsea on Sunday but he did during the news conference afterwards.

He also wore it during City's most recent Champions League game against Basel on the previous Wednesday as Uefa, European football's governing body, has different rules on political symbols.