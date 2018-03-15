Delay in match Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) because of an injury.
Athletic Bilbao v Marseille
-
Line-ups
Ath Bilbao
- 13Herrerín
- 18De Marcos
- 5Álvarez
- 16Etxeita
- 15Lekue
- 8Iturraspe
- 7Etxebarria
- 11Williams
- 17RicoSubstituted forSusaetaat 23'minutes
- 28Córdoba
- 20AdurizBooked at 15mins
Substitutes
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 3Saborit
- 14Susaeta
- 19Merino
- 21Vesga
- 30Núñez
- 39Nolaskoain
Marseille
- 30Mandanda
- 2Sakai
- 23Rami
- 6Rolando
- 18Amavi
- 27Lopez
- 19Luiz Gustavo
- 26Thauvin
- 10Payet
- 5Ocampos
- 11Mitroglou
Substitutes
- 8Sanson
- 13Abdennour
- 14N'Jie
- 16Pelé
- 17Sarr
- 28Germain
- 29Zambo Anguissa
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away3
Live Text
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Xabier Etxeita.
Attempt blocked. Dimitri Payet (Marseille) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luiz Gustavo.
Attempt blocked. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Markel Susaeta.
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Lucas Ocampos.
Goal!
Goal! Athletic Club 0, Marseille 1. Dimitri Payet (Marseille) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Marseille. Dimitri Payet draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Club) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club).
Attempt missed. Iñigo Córdoba (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Íñigo Lekue.
Offside, Athletic Club. Iago Herrerín tries a through ball, but Iñaki Williams is caught offside.
Jordan Amavi (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club).
Dimitri Payet (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Óscar De Marcos (Athletic Club).
Attempt missed. Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Iñigo Córdoba with a cross.
Foul by Florian Thauvin (Marseille).
Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club).
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Markel Susaeta replaces Mikel Rico because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mikel Rico (Athletic Club) because of an injury.
Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mikel Rico (Athletic Club).
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Hiroki Sakai.
Booking
Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card.
(Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club).
Attempt blocked. Dimitri Payet (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luiz Gustavo.
Foul by Luiz Gustavo (Marseille).
Ander Iturraspe (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Óscar De Marcos (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Amavi (Marseille).
Attempt saved. Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maxime Lopez.
Offside, Marseille. Adil Rami tries a through ball, but Florian Thauvin is caught offside.
Jordan Amavi (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club).