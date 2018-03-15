Europa League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
Ath Bilbao0Marseille1

Athletic Bilbao v Marseille

Line-ups

Ath Bilbao

  • 13Herrerín
  • 18De Marcos
  • 5Álvarez
  • 16Etxeita
  • 15Lekue
  • 8Iturraspe
  • 7Etxebarria
  • 11Williams
  • 17RicoSubstituted forSusaetaat 23'minutes
  • 28Córdoba
  • 20AdurizBooked at 15mins

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 3Saborit
  • 14Susaeta
  • 19Merino
  • 21Vesga
  • 30Núñez
  • 39Nolaskoain

Marseille

  • 30Mandanda
  • 2Sakai
  • 23Rami
  • 6Rolando
  • 18Amavi
  • 27Lopez
  • 19Luiz Gustavo
  • 26Thauvin
  • 10Payet
  • 5Ocampos
  • 11Mitroglou

Substitutes

  • 8Sanson
  • 13Abdennour
  • 14N'Jie
  • 16Pelé
  • 17Sarr
  • 28Germain
  • 29Zambo Anguissa
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamAth BilbaoAway TeamMarseille
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home4
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away3

Live Text

Delay in match Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) because of an injury.

Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Xabier Etxeita.

Attempt blocked. Dimitri Payet (Marseille) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luiz Gustavo.

Attempt blocked. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Markel Susaeta.

Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Lucas Ocampos.

Goal!

Goal! Athletic Club 0, Marseille 1. Dimitri Payet (Marseille) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty Marseille. Dimitri Payet draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Club) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club).

Attempt missed. Iñigo Córdoba (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Íñigo Lekue.

Offside, Athletic Club. Iago Herrerín tries a through ball, but Iñaki Williams is caught offside.

Jordan Amavi (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club).

Dimitri Payet (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Óscar De Marcos (Athletic Club).

Attempt missed. Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Iñigo Córdoba with a cross.

Foul by Florian Thauvin (Marseille).

Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club).

Substitution

Substitution, Athletic Club. Markel Susaeta replaces Mikel Rico because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Mikel Rico (Athletic Club) because of an injury.

Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mikel Rico (Athletic Club).

Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Hiroki Sakai.

Booking

Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card.

(Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club).

Attempt blocked. Dimitri Payet (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luiz Gustavo.

Foul by Luiz Gustavo (Marseille).

Ander Iturraspe (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Óscar De Marcos (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Amavi (Marseille).

Attempt saved. Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maxime Lopez.

Offside, Marseille. Adil Rami tries a through ball, but Florian Thauvin is caught offside.

Jordan Amavi (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402138512
2Steaua Bucharest631297210
3Lugano6303911-29
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva6114510-54

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal64111441013
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123616-105

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor613246-26
4Vitória Guimarães612359-45

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ath Bilbao632185311
2Östersunds FK632184411
3Zorya Luhansk620439-66
4Hertha Berlin612367-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411127513
2Nice630312759
3SV Zulte Waregem6213813-57
4Vitesse6123510-55

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg65101751216
2Real Sociedad64021661012
3Rosenborg6123611-55
4Vardar6015320-171
View full Europa League tables

