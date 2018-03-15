Match ends, Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Atlético de Madrid 5.
Lokomotiv Moscow 1-5 Atletico Madrid
-
- From the section Europa League
Atletico Madrid are through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League after a comfortable 5-1 victory over Lokomotiv Moscow in the second-leg tie.
Two goals from Fernando Torres and one each for Angel Correa, Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann saw Atletico win 8-1 on aggregate.
Maciej Rybus equalised after Correa had given Atletico an early lead, but Saul restored the lead for the visitors.
Torres' brace included a penalty before Griezmann's chip finished things off.
The only negative for Diego Simeone's side was that left-back Filipe Luis went off with a potentially nasty injury.
Atletico have won the competition twice and also reached the Champions League finals in 2014 and 2016 - losing both times.
Line-ups
Lokomotiv Moscow
- 77Kochenkov
- 31Rybus
- 33Kverkvelia
- 14CorlukaSubstituted forPejcinovicat 75'minutes
- 84Lysov
- 60Miranchuk
- 59Miranchuk
- 27Denisov
- 18KolomejtsevSubstituted forTarasovat 63'minutes
- 4Fernandes Fernandes
- 8FarfánSubstituted forÉderat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Pejcinovic
- 17Mykhalyk
- 23Tarasov
- 24Éder
- 28Rotenberg
- 29Denisov
- 30Medvedev
Atl Madrid
- 25Werner
- 20JuanfranSubstituted forVrsaljkoat 45'minutes
- 24Giménez
- 2Godín
- 3Filipe LuisSubstituted forHernándezat 62'minutes
- 5Partey
- 11Correa
- 14Gabi
- 8ÑíguezSubstituted forGriezmannat 61'minutes
- 6Koke
- 9Torres
Substitutes
- 7Griezmann
- 16Vrsaljko
- 19Hernández
- 23Machín Pérez
- 26Moreno
- 30Olabe
- 51San Román
- Referee:
- Artur Dias Soares
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away9
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Atlético de Madrid 5.
José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Éder (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nemanja Pejcinovic (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Attempt blocked. Éder (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Manuel Fernandes with a cross.
Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Thomas Partey.
Attempt blocked. Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksey Miranchuk.
Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Sime Vrsaljko.
Goal!
Goal! Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Atlético de Madrid 5. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ángel Correa.
Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by José Giménez.
José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Éder (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Attempt missed. Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann following a fast break.
Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).
Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Koke tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Lokomotiv Moscow. Nemanja Pejcinovic replaces Vedran Corluka because of an injury.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Antoine Griezmann tries a through ball, but Fernando Torres is caught offside.
Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dmitriy Tarasov (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Goal!
Goal! Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Atlético de Madrid 4. Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ángel Correa with a through ball.
Foul by Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid).
Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Atlético de Madrid 3. Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty Atlético de Madrid. Antoine Griezmann draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Anton Kochenkov (Lokomotiv Moscow) after a foul in the penalty area.
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dmitriy Tarasov (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Substitution
Substitution, Lokomotiv Moscow. Dmitriy Tarasov replaces Aleksandr Kolomejtsev.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Lucas Hernández replaces Filipe Luís because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Antoine Griezmann replaces Saúl Ñíguez.
Delay in match Filipe Luís (Atlético de Madrid) because of an injury.
Filipe Luís (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Éder (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Foul by Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid).
Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Koke (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.