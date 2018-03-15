Lokomotiv Moscow 1-5 Atletico Madrid

Former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Fernando Torres (left) scored two goals in five minutes in the second half

Atletico Madrid are through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League after a comfortable 5-1 victory over Lokomotiv Moscow in the second-leg tie.

Two goals from Fernando Torres and one each for Angel Correa, Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann saw Atletico win 8-1 on aggregate.

Maciej Rybus equalised after Correa had given Atletico an early lead, but Saul restored the lead for the visitors.

Torres' brace included a penalty before Griezmann's chip finished things off.

The only negative for Diego Simeone's side was that left-back Filipe Luis went off with a potentially nasty injury.

Atletico have won the competition twice and also reached the Champions League finals in 2014 and 2016 - losing both times.