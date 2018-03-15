Europa League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
Dynamo Kiev0Lazio1

Dynamo Kiev v Lazio

Line-ups

Dynamo Kiev

  • 71Boyko
  • 94Kedziora
  • 26Burda
  • 44KádárSubstituted forShabanovat 45'minutes
  • 23Pivaric
  • 8Shepelev
  • 29Buyalskiy
  • 9Morozyuk
  • 11Ribeiro Moraes Junior
  • 15Tsygankov
  • 41Besedin

Substitutes

  • 25González
  • 30Shabanov
  • 34Khacheridi
  • 40Shaparenko
  • 46Alibekov
  • 70Mbokani
  • 72Rudko

Lazio

  • 1Strakosha
  • 27Ramos MarchiBooked at 18mins
  • 3de Vrij
  • 26Radu
  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 16Parolo
  • 6Lucas
  • 18Luis Alberto
  • 19Lulic
  • 10Pereira Gomes
  • 17Immobile

Substitutes

  • 5J Lukaku
  • 7Nani
  • 15Jacinto Quissanga
  • 20Caicedo
  • 23Guerrieri
  • 77Marusic
  • 96Murgia
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamDynamo KievAway TeamLazio
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home2
Away9
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Dynamo Kyiv 0, Lazio 1.

Foul by Patric (Lazio).

Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moraes.

Substitution

Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Artem Shabanov replaces Tamás Kádár because of an injury.

Offside, Dynamo Kyiv. Artem Besedin tries a through ball, but Viktor Tsygankov is caught offside.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Tamás Kádár.

Attempt saved. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Felipe Anderson with a through ball.

Foul by Luis Alberto (Lazio).

Artem Besedin (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Felipe Anderson.

Lucas Leiva (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Artem Besedin (Dynamo Kyiv) because of an injury.

Foul by Lucas Leiva (Lazio).

Artem Besedin (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Luis Alberto (Lazio) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Senad Lulic with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Tomasz Kedziora.

Offside, Dynamo Kyiv. Josip Pivaric tries a through ball, but Viktor Tsygankov is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mykola Morozyuk.

Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Stefan Radu.

Goal!

Goal! Dynamo Kyiv 0, Lazio 1. Lucas Leiva (Lazio) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Luis Alberto with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Tamás Kádár.

Attempt missed. Marco Parolo (Lazio) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Senad Lulic with a cross.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Moraes (Dynamo Kyiv) because of an injury.

Booking

Luiz Felipe (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Luiz Felipe (Lazio).

Moraes (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Luis Alberto (Lazio) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Senad Lulic.

Attempt missed. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Marco Parolo (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Moraes (Dynamo Kyiv).

Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Senad Lulic.

Foul by Stefan de Vrij (Lazio).

Artem Besedin (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Luiz Felipe (Lazio) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luis Alberto with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Tamás Kádár.

Attempt blocked. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luiz Felipe with a through ball.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402138512
2Steaua Bucharest631297210
3Lugano6303911-29
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva6114510-54

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal64111441013
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123616-105

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor613246-26
4Vitória Guimarães612359-45

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ath Bilbao632185311
2Östersunds FK632184411
3Zorya Luhansk620439-66
4Hertha Berlin612367-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411127513
2Nice630312759
3SV Zulte Waregem6213813-57
4Vitesse6123510-55

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg65101751216
2Real Sociedad64021661012
3Rosenborg6123611-55
4Vardar6015320-171
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories