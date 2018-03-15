First Half ends, Dynamo Kyiv 0, Lazio 1.
Dynamo Kiev v Lazio
-
Line-ups
Dynamo Kiev
- 71Boyko
- 94Kedziora
- 26Burda
- 44KádárSubstituted forShabanovat 45'minutes
- 23Pivaric
- 8Shepelev
- 29Buyalskiy
- 9Morozyuk
- 11Ribeiro Moraes Junior
- 15Tsygankov
- 41Besedin
Substitutes
- 25González
- 30Shabanov
- 34Khacheridi
- 40Shaparenko
- 46Alibekov
- 70Mbokani
- 72Rudko
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 27Ramos MarchiBooked at 18mins
- 3de Vrij
- 26Radu
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 16Parolo
- 6Lucas
- 18Luis Alberto
- 19Lulic
- 10Pereira Gomes
- 17Immobile
Substitutes
- 5J Lukaku
- 7Nani
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 20Caicedo
- 23Guerrieri
- 77Marusic
- 96Murgia
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Patric (Lazio).
Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moraes.
Substitution
Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Artem Shabanov replaces Tamás Kádár because of an injury.
Offside, Dynamo Kyiv. Artem Besedin tries a through ball, but Viktor Tsygankov is caught offside.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Tamás Kádár.
Attempt saved. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Felipe Anderson with a through ball.
Foul by Luis Alberto (Lazio).
Artem Besedin (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Felipe Anderson.
Lucas Leiva (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Artem Besedin (Dynamo Kyiv) because of an injury.
Foul by Lucas Leiva (Lazio).
Artem Besedin (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Luis Alberto (Lazio) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Senad Lulic with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Tomasz Kedziora.
Offside, Dynamo Kyiv. Josip Pivaric tries a through ball, but Viktor Tsygankov is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mykola Morozyuk.
Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Stefan Radu.
Goal!
Goal! Dynamo Kyiv 0, Lazio 1. Lucas Leiva (Lazio) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Luis Alberto with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Tamás Kádár.
Attempt missed. Marco Parolo (Lazio) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Senad Lulic with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Moraes (Dynamo Kyiv) because of an injury.
Booking
Luiz Felipe (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Luiz Felipe (Lazio).
Moraes (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Luis Alberto (Lazio) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Senad Lulic.
Attempt missed. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Marco Parolo (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Moraes (Dynamo Kyiv).
Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Senad Lulic.
Foul by Stefan de Vrij (Lazio).
Artem Besedin (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Luiz Felipe (Lazio) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luis Alberto with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Tamás Kádár.
Attempt blocked. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luiz Felipe with a through ball.