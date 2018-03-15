Match ends, Viktoria Plzen 2, Sporting CP 1.
Viktoria Plzen v Sporting Lisbon
-
- From the section Europa League
Line-ups
Viktoria Plzen
- 16Hruska
- 24Havel
- 14ReznikBooked at 90minsSubstituted forHejdaat 105'minutes
- 21HajekBooked at 90mins
- 19Kovarik
- 7Horava
- 17Hrosovsky
- 9ZemanSubstituted forPetrzelaat 100'minutesBooked at 108mins
- 26Kolár
- 10Kopic
- 23BakosSubstituted forKrmencikat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Kozácik
- 2Hejda
- 11Petrzela
- 15Krmencik
- 25Cermak
- 29Zivulic
- 33Ivanschitz
Sporting
- 1Rui Patrício
- 16Battaglia
- 6Almeida Pinto
- 22Mathieu
- 5Fábio Coentrão
- 25PetrovicSubstituted forPicciniat 67'minutes
- 20RuizBooked at 78minsSubstituted forRodrigues Ribeiroat 99'minutes
- 77Batalha Martins
- 8Borges Fernandes
- 9AcuñaSubstituted forMonteroat 76'minutes
- 28DostBooked at 120mins
Substitutes
- 7Rodrigues Ribeiro
- 13Ristovski
- 18Salin
- 40Montero
- 66Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
- 92Piccini
- 94Pereira Pinto Barbosa
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
- Attendance:
- 9,370
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home29
- Away19
Live Text
Second Half Extra Time ends, Viktoria Plzen 2, Sporting CP 1.
Attempt saved. Tomas Horava (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Bas Dost (Sporting CP) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Bas Dost (Sporting CP).
Tomas Horava (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Fábio Coentrão (Sporting CP) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Tomas Horava (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Fábio Coentrão.
Attempt blocked. Milan Petrzela (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jan Kopic.
Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Jeremy Mathieu.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Kolár (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jan Kopic.
Rodrigo Battaglia (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michal Krmencik (Viktoria Plzen).
Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Milan Petrzela.
Rodrigo Battaglia (Sporting CP) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michal Krmencik (Viktoria Plzen).
Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daniel Kolár (Viktoria Plzen).
Booking
Milan Petrzela (Viktoria Plzen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Milan Petrzela (Viktoria Plzen).
Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Rui Patrício.
Attempt saved. Lukas Hejda (Viktoria Plzen) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jan Kovarik with a cross.
Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Fábio Coentrão.
Attempt blocked. Milan Petrzela (Viktoria Plzen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Kolár.
Second Half Extra Time begins Viktoria Plzen 2, Sporting CP 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Viktoria Plzen. Lukas Hejda replaces Radim Reznik.
First Half Extra Time ends, Viktoria Plzen 2, Sporting CP 1.
Goal!
Goal! Viktoria Plzen 2, Sporting CP 1. Rodrigo Battaglia (Sporting CP) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Tomas Horava.
Rodrigo Battaglia (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michal Krmencik (Viktoria Plzen).
Rubén Ribeiro (Sporting CP) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jan Kopic (Viktoria Plzen).
Hand ball by Fredy Montero (Sporting CP).
Substitution
Substitution, Viktoria Plzen. Milan Petrzela replaces Martin Zeman.
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting CP. Rubén Ribeiro replaces Bryan Ruiz.
Attempt blocked. Bryan Ruiz (Sporting CP) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.