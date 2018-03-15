Europa League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
Zenit St Petersburg1RB Leipzig1

Zenit St Petersburg v RB Leipzig

Line-ups

Zenit St Petersburg

  • 99Lunev
  • 19SmolnikovBooked at 62minsSubstituted forPolozat 85'minutes
  • 60Ivanovic
  • 23MevljaBooked at 81mins
  • 4CriscitoBooked at 38mins
  • 10RigoniSubstituted forErokhinat 90'minutes
  • 8Kranevitter
  • 5Paredes
  • 18Zhirkov
  • 11Driussi
  • 9KokorinSubstituted forZabolotnyat 8'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lodygin
  • 7Poloz
  • 21Erokhin
  • 29Zabolotny
  • 49Pletnev
  • 71Baburin
  • 80Skrobotov

RB Leipzig

  • 32Gulácsi
  • 16Klostermann
  • 4OrbanBooked at 25minsSubstituted forKonatéat 45'minutes
  • 5Upamecano
  • 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
  • 10Forsberg
  • 31DemmeBooked at 10minsSubstituted forIlsankerat 71'minutes
  • 8Keita
  • 17Tué Na Bangna
  • 11Werner
  • 29AugustinSubstituted forPoulsenat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Konaté
  • 9Poulsen
  • 13Ilsanker
  • 24Kaiser
  • 27Laimer
  • 28Mvogo
  • 44Kampl
Referee:
Daniele Orsato
Attendance:
44,092

Match Stats

Home TeamZenit St PetersburgAway TeamRB Leipzig
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home9
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Zenit St Petersburg 1, RB Leipzig 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Zenit St Petersburg 1, RB Leipzig 1.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Andrey Lunev.

Attempt saved. Bruma (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Timo Werner.

Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Emil Forsberg.

Attempt missed. Dmitriy Poloz (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Leandro Paredes with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Yussuf Poulsen replaces Jean-Kévin Augustin.

Substitution

Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Aleksandr Erokhin replaces Emiliano Rigoni.

Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Lukas Klostermann.

Hand ball by Jean-Kévin Augustin (RB Leipzig).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Bruma (RB Leipzig) because of an injury.

Offside, Zenit St Petersburg. Branislav Ivanovic tries a through ball, but Sebastián Driussi is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Dmitriy Poloz replaces Igor Smolnikov.

Attempt missed. Domenico Criscito (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leandro Paredes with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Bernardo (RB Leipzig).

Anton Zabolotny (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Igor Smolnikov.

Attempt blocked. Bruma (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Penalty saved! Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Miha Mevlja (Zenit St Petersburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty RB Leipzig. Timo Werner draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Miha Mevlja (Zenit St Petersburg) after a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig).

Sebastián Driussi (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Bruma (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dayotchanculle Upamecano.

Offside, RB Leipzig. Emil Forsberg tries a through ball, but Jean-Kévin Augustin is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Leandro Paredes (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) because of an injury.

Foul by Timo Werner (RB Leipzig).

Branislav Ivanovic (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Stefan Ilsanker replaces Diego Demme.

Offside, Zenit St Petersburg. Domenico Criscito tries a through ball, but Anton Zabolotny is caught offside.

Offside, RB Leipzig. Bruma tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.

Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).

Leandro Paredes (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, RB Leipzig. Bernardo tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.

Booking

Igor Smolnikov (Zenit St Petersburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Diego Demme (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Top Stories