Match ends, Zenit St Petersburg 1, RB Leipzig 1.
Zenit St Petersburg v RB Leipzig
Line-ups
Zenit St Petersburg
- 99Lunev
- 19SmolnikovBooked at 62minsSubstituted forPolozat 85'minutes
- 60Ivanovic
- 23MevljaBooked at 81mins
- 4CriscitoBooked at 38mins
- 10RigoniSubstituted forErokhinat 90'minutes
- 8Kranevitter
- 5Paredes
- 18Zhirkov
- 11Driussi
- 9KokorinSubstituted forZabolotnyat 8'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lodygin
- 7Poloz
- 21Erokhin
- 29Zabolotny
- 49Pletnev
- 71Baburin
- 80Skrobotov
RB Leipzig
- 32Gulácsi
- 16Klostermann
- 4OrbanBooked at 25minsSubstituted forKonatéat 45'minutes
- 5Upamecano
- 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
- 10Forsberg
- 31DemmeBooked at 10minsSubstituted forIlsankerat 71'minutes
- 8Keita
- 17Tué Na Bangna
- 11Werner
- 29AugustinSubstituted forPoulsenat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Konaté
- 9Poulsen
- 13Ilsanker
- 24Kaiser
- 27Laimer
- 28Mvogo
- 44Kampl
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
- Attendance:
- 44,092
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Zenit St Petersburg 1, RB Leipzig 1.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Andrey Lunev.
Attempt saved. Bruma (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Timo Werner.
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Emil Forsberg.
Attempt missed. Dmitriy Poloz (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Leandro Paredes with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Yussuf Poulsen replaces Jean-Kévin Augustin.
Substitution
Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Aleksandr Erokhin replaces Emiliano Rigoni.
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Lukas Klostermann.
Hand ball by Jean-Kévin Augustin (RB Leipzig).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Bruma (RB Leipzig) because of an injury.
Offside, Zenit St Petersburg. Branislav Ivanovic tries a through ball, but Sebastián Driussi is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Dmitriy Poloz replaces Igor Smolnikov.
Attempt missed. Domenico Criscito (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leandro Paredes with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Bernardo (RB Leipzig).
Anton Zabolotny (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Igor Smolnikov.
Attempt blocked. Bruma (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Penalty saved! Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Miha Mevlja (Zenit St Petersburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty RB Leipzig. Timo Werner draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Miha Mevlja (Zenit St Petersburg) after a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig).
Sebastián Driussi (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Bruma (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dayotchanculle Upamecano.
Offside, RB Leipzig. Emil Forsberg tries a through ball, but Jean-Kévin Augustin is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Leandro Paredes (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) because of an injury.
Foul by Timo Werner (RB Leipzig).
Branislav Ivanovic (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Stefan Ilsanker replaces Diego Demme.
Offside, Zenit St Petersburg. Domenico Criscito tries a through ball, but Anton Zabolotny is caught offside.
Offside, RB Leipzig. Bruma tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.
Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).
Leandro Paredes (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, RB Leipzig. Bernardo tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.
Booking
Igor Smolnikov (Zenit St Petersburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Diego Demme (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.