Match ends, FC Red Bull Salzburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 0.
FC Red Bull Salzburg 0-0 Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund are out of the Europa League after a goalless draw in Austria meant Red Bull Salzburg won their quarter-final tie 2-1 on aggregate.
Roman Burki was forced to make an excellent save to deny Salzburg's Duje Caleta-Car in the first half and further chances fell to Hwang Hee-chan.
Dortmund came close through Michy Batshuayi and Marcel Schmelzer but needed to score twice to go through.
No Austrian side has reached the last eight of the Europa League before.
Salzburg were runners-up in the old Uefa Cup in 1993-94.
The only remaining English side Arsenal picked up a 3-1 victory over AC Milan at Emirates Stadium thanks to two goals from Danny Welbeck to go through 5-1 on aggregate.
The Gunners were given a scare when Hakan Calhanoglu fired in from long range but Welbeck converted a penalty he had won controversially to level the score shortly afterwards.
Gianluigi Donnarumma's error allowed Granit Xhaka to find the net in the second half before Welbeck added a third.
CSKA Moscow had to fight off a second-half comeback from Lyon to book their place in the quarter-finals. But strikes from on-loan Leicester striker Ahmed Musa, Pontus Wernbloom and Aleksandr Golovin sealed their progress on away goals, a 3-2 win in France leaving the aggregate score 3-3.
Former Premier League players strike
Three former Premier League players were on the team-sheet as Lazio and Marseille reached the quarter-finals with victory on the road.
Ex-Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva gave Lazio a crucial lead on the night, with his side having managed only a 2-2 draw in the home leg against Dynamo Kiev.
Team-mate Stefan de Vrij made it 2-0 in the second half to ensure Lazio made it through 4-2 on aggregate.
Dimitri Payet - who scored 18 goals in 66 games for West Ham - netted a first-half penalty for Marseille before Lucas Ocampos doubled their lead over Athletic Bilbao with a long-range drive.
Inaki Williams reduced the deficit for Bilbao in the 74th minute but Aritz Aduriz was shown a second yellow card just moments later and Marseille advanced 2-1 on the night and 5-2 on aggregate.
There were no shocks in Russia as two-time winners Atletico Madrid built on their first-leg victory over Lokomotiv Moscow with a 5-1 win on the road.
Two goals from former Chelsea and Liverpool striker Fernando Torres and one each for Angel Correa, Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann saw Atletico to a thumping 8-1 aggregate win.
Battaglia sends Sporting through in extra time
In one of the early kick-offs, RB Leipzig were held to a 1-1 draw at Zenit St Petersburg after Sebastian Driussi equalised Jean-Kevin Augustin's opener.
Timo Werner missed a penalty for Leipzig but it did not prove to be too costly as the Germans went through with a 3-2 aggregate victory.
Viktoria Plzen, beaten 2-0 at Sporting Lisbon in the first leg, made the aggregate score 2-2 in the Czech Republic to take the game to extra time.
But a header from Rodrigo Battaglia late in the first additional period gave Sporting a 3-2 aggregate win.
Quarter-final draw
The draw for the quarter-finals of the competition take place on Friday at 12:00 GMT.
Teams in the draw:
RB Leipzig (Germany)
Arsenal (England)
Atletico Madrid (Spain)
Sporting Lisbon (Portugal)
Marseille (France)
Lazio (Italy)
Red Bull Salzburg (Austria)
CSKA Moscow (Russia)
Line-ups
RB Salzburg
- 33Walke
- 22Lainer
- 15Ramalho
- 5Caleta-Car
- 17UlmerBooked at 87mins
- 8SamassekouBooked at 90mins
- 4HaidaraSubstituted forYaboat 82'minutes
- 14BerishaBooked at 63mins
- 42SchlagerSubstituted forWolfat 79'minutes
- 9Dabbur
- 19HwangBooked at 52minsSubstituted forGulbrandsenat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Stankovic
- 6Onguéné
- 7Yabo
- 13Wolf
- 18Minamino
- 21Gulbrandsen
- 24Leitgeb
B Dortmund
- 38Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 25PapastathopoulosBooked at 46mins
- 2ZagadouBooked at 89mins
- 29Schmelzer
- 19Dahoud
- 27CastroSubstituted forGuerreiroat 62'minutes
- 11ReusSubstituted forIsakat 45'minutes
- 10GötzeSubstituted forPhilippat 45'minutes
- 21Schürrle
- 42Batshuayi
Substitutes
- 1Weidenfeller
- 8Sahin
- 13Guerreiro
- 14Isak
- 15Toljan
- 20Philipp
- 33Weigl
- Referee:
- Benoit Bastien
- Attendance:
- 29,520
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home24
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Red Bull Salzburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 0.
Foul by Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund).
Fredrik Gulbrandsen (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Munas Dabbur (FC Red Bull Salzburg) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Fredrik Gulbrandsen following a fast break.
Booking
Diadie Samassekou (FC Red Bull Salzburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Maximilian Philipp (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diadie Samassekou (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Foul by Maximilian Philipp (Borussia Dortmund).
Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fredrik Gulbrandsen (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Booking
Dan-Axel Zagadou (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Dan-Axel Zagadou (Borussia Dortmund).
André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Reinhold Yabo (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Hannes Wolf.
Booking
Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) is shown the yellow card.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Maximilian Philipp.
Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Munas Dabbur (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Reinhold Yabo replaces Amadou Haidara.
Foul by Alexander Isak (Borussia Dortmund).
Diadie Samassekou (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Hannes Wolf replaces Xaver Schlager.
Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valon Berisha (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stefan Lainer (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Attempt blocked. Munas Dabbur (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Amadou Haidara.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Dan-Axel Zagadou.
Attempt blocked. Fredrik Gulbrandsen (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Valon Berisha.
Attempt blocked. Alexander Isak (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lukasz Piszczek with a cross.
Attempt saved. Maximilian Philipp (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by André Schürrle with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by André Ramalho.
Attempt blocked. Maximilian Philipp (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lukasz Piszczek.