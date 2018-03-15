FC Red Bull Salzburg 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are third in the German Bundesliga and were considered one of the favourites to win the Europa League

Borussia Dortmund are out of the Europa League after a goalless draw in Austria meant Red Bull Salzburg won their quarter-final tie 2-1 on aggregate.

Roman Burki was forced to make an excellent save to deny Salzburg's Duje Caleta-Car in the first half and further chances fell to Hwang Hee-chan.

Dortmund came close through Michy Batshuayi and Marcel Schmelzer but needed to score twice to go through.

No Austrian side has reached the last eight of the Europa League before.

Salzburg were runners-up in the old Uefa Cup in 1993-94.

The only remaining English side Arsenal picked up a 3-1 victory over AC Milan at Emirates Stadium thanks to two goals from Danny Welbeck to go through 5-1 on aggregate.

The Gunners were given a scare when Hakan Calhanoglu fired in from long range but Welbeck converted a penalty he had won controversially to level the score shortly afterwards.

Gianluigi Donnarumma's error allowed Granit Xhaka to find the net in the second half before Welbeck added a third.

CSKA Moscow had to fight off a second-half comeback from Lyon to book their place in the quarter-finals. But strikes from on-loan Leicester striker Ahmed Musa, Pontus Wernbloom and Aleksandr Golovin sealed their progress on away goals, a 3-2 win in France leaving the aggregate score 3-3.

Former Premier League players strike

Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva gave Lazio the lead in the first half of their 2-0 victory over Dynamo Kiev

Three former Premier League players were on the team-sheet as Lazio and Marseille reached the quarter-finals with victory on the road.

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva gave Lazio a crucial lead on the night, with his side having managed only a 2-2 draw in the home leg against Dynamo Kiev.

Team-mate Stefan de Vrij made it 2-0 in the second half to ensure Lazio made it through 4-2 on aggregate.

Dimitri Payet - who scored 18 goals in 66 games for West Ham - netted a first-half penalty for Marseille before Lucas Ocampos doubled their lead over Athletic Bilbao with a long-range drive.

Inaki Williams reduced the deficit for Bilbao in the 74th minute but Aritz Aduriz was shown a second yellow card just moments later and Marseille advanced 2-1 on the night and 5-2 on aggregate.

There were no shocks in Russia as two-time winners Atletico Madrid built on their first-leg victory over Lokomotiv Moscow with a 5-1 win on the road.

Two goals from former Chelsea and Liverpool striker Fernando Torres and one each for Angel Correa, Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann saw Atletico to a thumping 8-1 aggregate win.

Battaglia sends Sporting through in extra time

Rodrigo Battaglia's late extra-time winner sent Sporting Lisbon through to the quarter-finals

In one of the early kick-offs, RB Leipzig were held to a 1-1 draw at Zenit St Petersburg after Sebastian Driussi equalised Jean-Kevin Augustin's opener.

Timo Werner missed a penalty for Leipzig but it did not prove to be too costly as the Germans went through with a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Viktoria Plzen, beaten 2-0 at Sporting Lisbon in the first leg, made the aggregate score 2-2 in the Czech Republic to take the game to extra time.

But a header from Rodrigo Battaglia late in the first additional period gave Sporting a 3-2 aggregate win.

Quarter-final draw

The draw for the quarter-finals of the competition take place on Friday at 12:00 GMT.

Teams in the draw:

RB Leipzig (Germany)

Arsenal (England)

Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal)

Marseille (France)

Lazio (Italy)

Red Bull Salzburg (Austria)

CSKA Moscow (Russia)