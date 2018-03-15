Match ends, Lyon 2, CSKA Moscow 3.
Lyon v CSKA Moscow
-
Line-ups
Lyon
- 1Lopes
- 23Tete
- 6Guedes Filho
- 5Diakhaby
- 20Marçal de OliveiraSubstituted forMendyat 70'minutes
- 12FerriSubstituted forMaolidaat 68'minutes
- 29Tousart
- 28NDombele
- 27Cornet
- 9MarianoBooked at 78mins
- 11DepaySubstituted forTraoréat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Aouar
- 10Traoré
- 15Morel
- 17Maolida
- 22Mendy
- 24Diop Gueye
- 30Gorgelin
CSKA Moscow
- 35Akinfeev
- 24BerezutskiSubstituted forSchennikovat 45'minutes
- 4Ignashevich
- 6Berezutski
- 66Natcho
- 14NababkinBooked at 13mins
- 10DzagoevSubstituted forGordyushenkoat 90+4'minutes
- 17Golovin
- 89Kuchaev
- 7MusaBooked at 36minsSubstituted forVitinhoat 73'minutes
- 3Wernbloom
Substitutes
- 1Pomazun
- 8Milanov
- 11Vitinho
- 25Bistrovic
- 42Schennikov
- 63Chalov
- 72Gordyushenko
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
- Attendance:
- 38,622
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lyon 2, CSKA Moscow 3.
Foul by Anthony Lopes (Lyon).
Sergei Ignashevich (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tanguy NDombele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Astemir Gordyushenko (CSKA Moscow).
Substitution
Substitution, CSKA Moscow. Astemir Gordyushenko replaces Alan Dzagoev.
Attempt missed. Myziane Maolida (Lyon) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Mouctar Diakhaby with a headed pass.
Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Mouctar Diakhaby.
Attempt blocked. Alan Dzagoev (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Lucas Tousart (Lyon).
Alan Dzagoev (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kenny Tete (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vitinho (CSKA Moscow).
Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Marcelo.
Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Marcelo.
Attempt missed. Vitinho (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Lucas Tousart (Lyon).
Aleksandr Golovin (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tanguy NDombele (Lyon).
Bibras Natcho (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ferland Mendy (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vitinho (CSKA Moscow).
Foul by Bertrand Traoré (Lyon).
Aleksandr Golovin (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mariano (Lyon).
Sergei Ignashevich (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Mariano (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
Dangerous play by Mariano (Lyon).
Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lucas Tousart (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenny Tete.
Ferland Mendy (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vitinho (CSKA Moscow).
Attempt saved. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Myziane Maolida.
Ferland Mendy (Lyon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pontus Wernbloom (CSKA Moscow).
Substitution
Substitution, CSKA Moscow. Vitinho replaces Ahmed Musa.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Konstantin Kuchaev.
Attempt saved. Tanguy NDombele (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Myziane Maolida.