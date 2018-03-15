Harry McConkey appointed Ballinamallard United boss after Gavin Dykes' exit

Gavin Dykes stepped down as Ballinamallard manager on Sunday

Ballinamallard United have appointed Harry McConkey as their new manager to succeed Gavin Dykes who resigned earlier this week.

McConkey met with Ballinamallard's players on Thursday night after agreeing to take charge of the Premiership strugglers.

Ballinamallard are seven points adrift at the bottom of the Irish Premiership with eight games left in the campaign.

The new boss previously managed the Mallards more than a decade ago.