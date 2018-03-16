Lyon condemn 'intolerable and premeditated' attacks on police by fans

Police says up to 150 Lyon ultras were involved in trouble outside the stadium

Lyon have strongly condemned "intolerable and premeditated attacks" on police by their own fans before Thursday's Europa League last-16 second leg against CSKA Moscow.

Police say up to 150 ultras attacked officers outside Lyon's stadium.

French newspaper Le Progress reported that eight officers were injured and three arrests were made.

Lyon, who were given a suspended ban from European competition last April, said the attacks were "detrimental".

The Ligue 1 side say they will work with police to indentify those responsible,

"Olympique Lyonnais condemns in the strongest terms last night's attacks outside the Groupama Stadium against the police by a group of individuals hidden under hoods and who are not part of the official groups of supporters of the club," the club said.

"These unacceptable actions against police officers are also detrimental to Olympique Lyonnais, which is under the threat of a conditional sanction from Uefa and they discredit all the groups of supporters of the club who are mostly exemplary."

Lyon lost the game 3-2, with CSKA going through on away goals after the tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.