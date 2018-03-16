BBC Sport - Albert Stuivenberg: Ryan Giggs’ assistant vows to learn Welsh anthem

Newly appointed Wales assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg says he has already started to learn the Welsh national anthem - Hen Wlad fy Nhadau (Land Of My Fathers).

Dutchman Stuivenberg previously worked with new Wales boss Ryan Giggs under Louis van Gaal at Manchester United.

Wales will play hosts China in the opening game of the China Cup on 22 March before facing either Uruguay or the Czech Republic.

Top Stories