Wrexham: Andy Davies to take charge until the end of the season

Andy Davies (L) was the assistant manager at Wrexham during Keates' tenure

Andy Davies will take charge of Wrexham for the remainder of the season following the departure of manager Dean Keates.

Keates, 39, was named as successor to Jon Whitney, who was sacked after two years in charge at the Bescot Stadium.

Davies, Keates' number two, took charge of Wrexham's 2-2 draw at Woking alongside first team coach Carl Darlington.

Wrexham currently sit fifth in the National League.

The club say they will continue their search for a new permanent manager.

Walsall-born Keates, who made over 200 league appearances in two spells with his hometown club, has been Wrexham manager since October 2016.

Youth team manager Stephen Wright will join the first team coaching staff while Michael Oakes and Darlington will continue in their roles as coaches supported by Nick Barnett and Phil Davies.