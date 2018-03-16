Tomas Egert: Burton Albion sign Czech defender until end of season

Egert is studying at Derby University and had been playing for the university and local side Mickleover

Championship strugglers Burton Albion have signed Czech defender Tomas Egert on a deal until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old, who has played for FC Slovan Liberec in the the top division in the Czech Republic, was a free agent and is studying Sports Management at Derby University.

Egert said: "I am excited. I have been around the squad for a few weeks now and everyone has been really nice.

"English football is more physical but that's my type of play."

He is available to face leaders Wolves on Saturday and could be involved as both John Brayford and Ben Turner are unlikely to feature