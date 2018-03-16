David Oldfield: Peterborough United assistant manager leaves club

David Oldfield (left) has worked under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink at Burton and QPR

David Oldfield has left League One side Peterborough United after 11 months as assistant manager.

The former midfielder, 49, made 81 league appearances for Posh between 2000 and 2002 and was appointed in April after a month-long trial period.

He worked under ex-boss Grant McCann, who was sacked on 25 February, with Steve Evans since taking charge alongside assistant Paul Raynor.

Peterborough have won both games under Evans and are sixth in the third tier.

"The club would like to thank David for his efforts and wish him well for the future," said a club statement.