Kilmarnock top-six place would be 'great', says cautious Clarke

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke insists securing a top-six place would be "great" but believes his side have "achieved nothing" yet.

If Killie beat Rangers on Saturday and Motherwell and Hamilton fail to win this weekend, Clarke's side will be guaranteed a top-half finish.

"When I signed my contract to come here in October the team were 12th," he said. "We're now fifth.

"We've come a long way in a short space of time. The progress has been good."

The Scottish Premiership splits after 33 games and Killie last enjoyed a top-half finish in 2011.

"We don't get carried away because we've actually achieved nothing," said former West Bromwich Albion and Reading manager Clarke. "We've pushed up the table. We've done well.

"If we could secure a top-six place I think it would be a great achievement from the players.

"If we get the win on Saturday and it proves to be enough then we can have a little celebration by giving the players a few days off in the international week.

"After that we can reset our targets and decide what the target would be after the split."

Kilmarnock came from a goal down to beat Rangers at Rugby Park in December and earned a late draw at Ibrox in Clarke's first game in charge back in October.

On Tuesday, Killie led in extra-time against Aberdeen but the Dons equalised to force penalties and Aberdeen prevailed in the shootout, in front of a crowd of almost 9,000 at Rugby Park.

"Tuesday night against Aberdeen was another measure of how far we've come," said Clarke.

"When you've got Rangers, Aberdeen's management and players talking about getting a big result against Kilmarnock, it tells you how far we've come in a very short space of time.

"Historically, Kilmarnock have always had a good crowd but you have to excite them. You have to give them a reason to come here to Rugby Park. There's a good connection now between the club and supporters. They can see that the players give everything for the club.

"That's all supporters really want, they want to see their team competing in every game and we've managed to do that.

"What we hope to do is continue that - to get bigger crowds for league games and keep the supporters here and slowly get a bigger fan base coming to the club week in, week out to back the players."