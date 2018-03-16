Max Ehmer: Gillingham centre-back signs new two-year contract

Max Ehmer was signed by Gills manager Peter Taylor in July 2015 after a successful loan spell

Defender Max Ehmer has signed a new two-year contract with Gillingham.

Ehmer, 26, has scored 12 goals in 152 appearances for the Gills since initially joining the League One club on loan from QPR in November 2014.

The centre-back has made 40 appearances this campaign and will now stay until the end of the 2019-20 season.

"He's a true professional, he's had a good season and this is a reward for all the hard work he has put in," said manager Steve Lovell.