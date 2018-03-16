Nathan Delfouneso: Blackpool striker hopes for quick recovery after being knocked out

Nathan Delfouneso collided with Lewis Page in the 18th minute of Blackpool's win against Charlton

Blackpool striker Nathan Delfouneso is hoping for a quick recovery after he was knocked out in their League One win against Charlton Athletic.

The first half of the game was delayed for eight minutes after he collided with Addicks defender Lewis Page.

"I'm alright now. I'm here which is the most important thing. I'm much better than I was the other night, that's for sure," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"I'm just grateful that I'm okay. I feel lucky. It could be a lot worse."

The 27-year-old received lengthy medical treatment on the pitch before being stretchered off and taken to hospital.

He will not be eligible to play against Southend United on Saturday, however, as he continues to get back to full fitness.

"I have no idea what happened. I've seen it back since and it did look like a very heavy hit but at the time I don't think I properly came round with any sort of sense until I actually got to the hospital," he said.

"I don't remember being stretchered off or even being on a stretcher. I couldn't remember being in the physio room. I couldn't tell you about the ambulance ride, whether it was rough or smooth or if there was music playing, anything like that."