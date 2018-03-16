Alvaro Morata: Chelsea striker left out of Spain squad; Diego Costa recalled

Alvaro Morata joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in July 2017 for £60m

Striker Alvaro Morata has been left out of the Spain squad but Diego Costa, who he replaced at Chelsea, has been recalled for two friendly matches.

The 25-year-old has made 39 appearances for the Blues this season but has not scored for them in 2018.

Costa, who joined Atletico Madrid in September, has been recalled for the first time since June 2017.

Spain play Germany in Dusseldorf on 23 March before hosting Argentina in Madrid four days later.

Morata's domestic team-mate Marcos Alonso is also included in the 24-man squad.