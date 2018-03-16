Jonas Lossl: Huddersfield Town to sign Mainz goalkeeper on permanent deal

Jonas Lossl is a Denmark international

Huddersfield Town have agreed an undisclosed fee with German side Mainz to sign goalkeeper Jonas Lossl on a permanent deal on 1 July.

The 29-year-old is on a season-long loan with the Terriers and has been ever-present in the Premier League.

The Terriers have not confirmed how long his contract is.

"We knew Jonas had big quality when he joined us on loan and that has certainly proven to be the case," boss David Wagner told the club website.

"The quality of his distribution has been perfect for the way we play, but he's also made big, big saves at important moments. I also think we've seen him improve as the season has gone on.

"He's been a huge part of our season so far, on and off the pitch, and I'm sure he'll continue to be as we aim to retain our status in the Premier League."

Town, who host Crystal Palace on Saturday, are 15th in the Premier League, four points above the relegation zone.