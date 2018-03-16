West Brom: Alan Pardew speaks to club hierarchy about speculation on his future

Alan Pardew was appointed West Brom manager in October after Tony Pulis was sacked

Alan Pardew has held "clear the air" talks with West Brom's hierarchy about the speculation surrounding his future as manager of the club.

The Baggies are bottom of the Premier League, having won just once since Pardew succeeded Tony Pulis in October.

They are eight points adrift of safety with eight games remaining and travel to Bournemouth on Saturday.

"I told them what I think perhaps needs to happen going forward. They listened and I'm still in a job," he said.

"I said it was probably time I spoke to upstairs and said, 'I don't know where all this speculation is coming from, so let's clear the air'".

The 56-year-old had said after Saturday's 4-1 defeat by Leicester that he would speak to "upstairs" about his future.

"We are getting into a period now where the senior players need to deliver, otherwise we are not going to be in with a shout of staying up," Pardew added.

"This weekend and the next couple of weekends, senior players need to deliver and we need to get a win, whichever way it comes."