FA Cup quarter-finals: How to follow all the action on BBC Sport

The FA Cup reaches the quarter-final stage this weekend and you can follow all the action on BBC Sport.

League One Wigan host Southampton (Sunday, 13:30 GMT) while Leicester face Chelsea (Sunday, 16:30) with both games on BBC One.

You can also watch every goal on BBC Sport's website and app, as well as a highlights shows on BBC One on Saturday (23:20).

BBC Radio 5 live will provide commentary of all four ties.

The other two games are Swansea at home to Tottenham (Saturday, 12:15) while Brighton are at Manchester United (Saturday, 19:45).

Mark Chapman will present the BBC One coverage from the DW Stadium as Wigan go in search of a fourth Premier League scalp having already beaten Bournemouth, West Ham and Manchester City.

Gary Lineker will present the BBC One coverage from Leicester.

The draw for the FA Cup semi-final will take be live on BBC One following Leicester's game with Chelsea.

It will be conducted by Gianfranco Zola, who won the FA Cup with Chelsea in 1997 and 2000, and Petr Cech, the Arsenal goalkeeper with five winners' medals to his name.

The highlights show on Saturday will be presented by Dan Walker who will be joined by three-time FA Cup winner Martin Keown and former Manchester City keeper Shay Given.

There will be live commentary of all four quarter-finals on BBC Radio 5 live, while there will be live text updates on the BBC Sport website.

Quarter-finals

Saturday, 17 March

Swansea v Tottenham (12:15) - BT Sport

Manchester United v Brighton (19:45) - BT Sport

Sunday, 18 March

Leicester v Chelsea (16:30) - BBC One

Wigan v Southampton (13:30) - BBC One