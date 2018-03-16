Ashley Hunter: Fleetwood Town forward signs new three-year deal

Ashley Hunter has made 44 appearances for Fleetwood Town this season

Fleetwood Town forward Ashley Hunter has signed a new three-year deal to keep him with the League One club until 2021.

The 22-year-old has scored 26 goals in 139 appearances for the Cod Army since joining from Ilkeston in 2015.

Chairman Andy Pilley said: "We are delighted to see Ash sign a new long-term contract with Fleetwood Town.

"He is a player who has progressed from our development squad into a key member of the first team since his arrival."

Hunter is the second player in as many days to commit his future to Fleetwood after Harrison Biggins signed his first professional deal with the club.

Biggins, 22, has made eight appearances for the senior side since joining from non-league side Stocksbridge Park Steels in the summer of 2017.