St Johnstone's Tommy Wright and Dundee's Neil McCann at odds over Dens Park fracas

Dundee 0-4 St Johnstone: Emotions spill over after final whistle at Dens Park

Tommy Wright has denied Dundee manager Neil McCann's claim that his St Johnstone counterpart made a formal complaint about him to the Scottish FA.

McCann was involved in a bust-up with Saints substitute Zander Clark at the end of Dundee's 4-0 Scottish Premiership defeat on Saturday.

He and the goalkeeper will now face a SFA hearing on 29 March.

"I spoke to the referee after the game. I never spoke to anybody from the SFA. I never made a complaint," Wright said.

The St Johnstone manager, speaking ahead of his side's 1-1 draw with Hibernian on Friday, refuted comments made earlier in the day to BBC Scotland in which McCann suggested that compliance officer Tony McGlennan had acted on a complaint from Wright.

"That's definitely not true," Wright said. "I think Neil should reflect on those comments because that's not the truth.

"I think it's just another way of deflecting because, let's be honest, unless Tony McGlennan had went to Mars over the weekend, people would have been cited.

"It is another way of trying to apportion blame on to someone else.

"I didn't make a complaint to the SFA. I spoke to the referee about the situation and the referee informed me that, because I had spoken to him, he has to put that in his report.

"I didn't say Neil McCann has to be done over this."

Tommy Wright's St Johnstone drew 1-1 with Hibs on Friday

While Wright did not wish to go into details ahead of the hearing, he also denied suggestions that Clark had "grabbed McCann round the neck".

Dundee assistant manager Graham Gartland, a former St Johnstone defender, had been sent to the stand during a previous match between the sides this season.

Immediately after Saturday's game, the St Johnstone manager had accused McCann of picking a row with the Perth club's kit-man, then Clark.

McCann, who admitted he was unhappy at the strength of St Johnstone celebrations, played down the clash with the goalkeeper but said "a wee bit of a melee" had followed after he asked Clark to take his hands off him.

Both face an "excessive conduct" charge and the Dundee manager said he did not wish to comment further until he defends himself at the Hampden hearing.

"What I do know is that Tommy Wright, I believe, has made a complaint against me to the SFA," he added.

"But, if anybody's watched the footage, you'll see who initiates the physical contact and that's all I'm prepared to say about that," he added.