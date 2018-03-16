Manchester United: Jose Mourinho launches into 12-minute defence of Champions League record

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho went on a remarkable 12-minute impassioned defence of his record in the wake of the shock Champions League exit to Sevilla.

Mourinho has been criticised for his approach over both legs, leading the United boss to go on a wide-ranging and lengthy monologue ahead of Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final against Brighton.

"I am not going to run away or disappear or to cry because I heard a few boos," Mourinho said. "I am not afraid of my responsibilities."

The 55-year-old arrived at the news conference ahead of Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final against Brighton with pre-prepared notes.

He began by saying: "I am alive. I am here."

