Guernsey FC beat Chipstead 2-0 to extend unbeaten run to eight games

Paris Pereira has scored in his last two Guernsey FC appearances

Guernsey FC extended their unbeaten run to eight games as Paris Pereira's two goals saw them beat Chipstead 2-0 in Isthmian League Division One South.

The two sides went into the half-time break goalless, but Guernsey had the better of the chances at Footes Lane.

Pereira finally broke the deadlock 20 minutes into the second half as he put away Dave Rihoy's pass.

The forward wrapped up the game nine minutes later as he headed in Tom de la Mare's ball at the far post.

Guernsey remain in 20th place in their division as they prepare for three more games in the next eight days.