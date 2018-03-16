Scott Bain: Celtic interested in keeping Dundee goalkeeper beyond loan spell

Scott Bain (left) was congratulated by Brendan Rodgers following Celtic's win at Ibrox

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has indicated the club are keen to extend Scott Bain's stay.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper is on loan from Dundee and is out of contract in the summer.

Bain, who had not featured in a game since late October, made his Celtic debut in Sunday's 3-2 win at Rangers.

"He can play in the style that we want and he has shown, in one of the biggest occasions, that he has the temperament to play for us," Rodgers said.

"Scott came in as back-up and we would like to keep him, both in the short and long term."

Bain had been sent on loan to Hibernian on 1 January after falling out with Dundee manager Neil McCann.

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths (right) returned to training on Friday

But, before he had played a game for the Edinburgh club, he was released from that loan 30 days later so he could join Celtic as cover for the injured Craig Gordon.

He finally got his chance to make his Celtic debut when Gordon's deputy, Dorus de Vries, also picked up an injury.

Hibs manager Neil Lennon has said he would be interested in securing Bain permanently when his contract expires in the summer, while Hearts see him as a replacement should Jon McLaughlin leave at the end of the season.

"He's been brilliant," Rodgers added of Bain. "We will sit down with him and talk."

Striker and top scorer Leigh Griffiths missed Celtic's trip to Ibrox with a calf injury that has kept him out since late January, but Rodgers explained: "He has just joined the squad today.

"We will have to taper his training for a few weeks before he is back."