Rhys Healey: Cardiff City striker joins National League side Torquay United on loan

Rhys Healey has previously spent time on loan with Colchester, Dundee and Newport County

Cardiff City striker Rhys Healey has joined Torquay United on loan until the end of the season.

Healey, 23, joins the National League side after making five appearances for Cardiff in all competitions in 2017-18.

The forward, who scored eight goals in 30 appearances on loan at League Two's Newport County last term, joins 22nd-placed Torquay with nine games left.

"I'm very pleased to sign such a high-quality player at this stage of the season," said head coach Gary Owers.