Marko Grujic: Warnock and Klopp are really similar

Grujic's goal against Barnsley was his first in English football

Liverpool and Serbia midfielder Marko Grujic believes he's benefited from working with Neil Warnock.

Grujic, 21, joined Cardiff on loan from Liverpool in January and has been part of the Bluebirds side who have sparked hopes of automatic promotion.

The Serbian international believes Warnock shares similar passionate traits as Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

"Under these two managers, I have learned a lot," he said. "In some respects they are really similar."

Grujic added: "They have a really good relationship with the players. They try to send their passion to us.

"The style of football is different but as a young player you need to learn as much as you can. I am thankful to both of them.

"I am 21, I have played in the Premier League and Championship already and I think I am on a good path."

That path could lead the midfielder to the World Cup in Russia. The four-cap international was this week called into the Serbia squad for friendlies with Morocco and Nigeria.

Grujic signed for Liverpool from Red Star Belgrade in 2016 for roughly £5m

Grujic accepts continuing good form at Cardiff City Stadium will boost those chances of making the final selection, vindicating his decision to turn down other offers to sign for Warnock.

"When the time came for me to speak with Liverpool about a loan, a few clubs asked for me but from the first time I spoke to Neil by phone, I didn't have any dilemma," he said. "I said I wanted to be a Cardiff player.

"[The World Cup] was one of the reasons I came but not the main one. The main reason I came was to play and achieve some big things for a 21-year-old, like promotion to the Premier League.

"Every player has a dream like that but the World Cup is one of the biggest events for every player when they start playing football.

"We have nine games to go and it would be amazing season for me and all Cardiff fans to play in the Premier League next season."

Cardiff head to Derby County on Sunday, aiming for an eighth successive victory with the run of results already the club's best in 25 years.

"When I was with Red Star we won 16 games in a row and had 20 points more than the team in second to win the title. If we (Cardiff) do that we will be looking at the Champions League, I think!

"Seven wins is an impressive run. We will treat it like it's the first one and we won't have any problem. It would be perfect if we can go into the break with three points."