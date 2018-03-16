Aitor Karanka says his appointment as Nottingham Forest manager this season gave him the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of the legendary Brian Clough.

The Spaniard was a Champions League winner at Real Madrid as a player and was fully aware of the success Clough achieved at his new club in guiding Forest to the same feat.

The former Middlesbrough boss joins BBC East Midlands Today's Nat Jackson to discuss his ambitions, his future plans for the Reds and his career so far.