Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston joins Dundee United on emergency loan

Anthony Ralston in action against Neymar in Celtic's September clash with PSG

Dundee United have signed Scotland under-21 right-back Anthony Ralston on an emergency loan from Celtic until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has played 10 times for Celtic, starting six games, including the Champions League defeat at home to Paris St Germain in September.

Ralston scored his first Celtic goal in August's 5-0 win over Kilmarnock in the League Cup.

He signed a new four-year deal with the Scottish champions in December.

Ralston has not played first-team football since coming on a substitute against Dundee on 20 September, with a knee problem troubling him.

However, he goes straight into the Dundee United squad for Saturday's match against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.