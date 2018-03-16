Angelo Balanta: Boreham Wood midfielder signs new one-year contract

Angelo Balanta originally joined Wood on a one-year deal in July 2016 following his release from Carlisle United

Boreham Wood midfielder Angelo Balanta has signed a new one-year contract with the National League club, with a further 12 months' option.

The 27-year-old Colombian attacking midfielder Balanta has scored nine goals for the Wood this season, helping them to sixth in the table.

"The club is going in the right direction," said Balanta. "I just want to continue to be a part of that.

"We are in a good position. Hopefully we can secure a spot in the play-offs."

Since beginning his career in the Queens Park Rangers academy, Balanta has been with Wycombe Wanderers, MK Dons, Yeovil Town, Bristol Rovers and Carlisle United.