Match ends, Monaco 2, Lille 1.
Monaco 2-1 Lille
Champions Monaco cut Paris St-Germain's lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 14 points by coming from behind to beat Lille.
Forward Lebo Mothiba finished off a team move to put visitors Lille ahead in the first half.
But Rony Lopes equalised on the stroke of half-time and former Manchester City striker Stevan Jovetic chipped home the winning goal in the second half.
PSG, though, need just 11 points from their remaining eight games to claim the title again.
It would be the capital side's fifth triumph in six years. They can take a step closer when they travel to Nice on Sunday (kick-off 12:00 GMT).
Line-ups
Monaco
- 1SubasicBooked at 90mins
- 19Sidibe
- 25Glik
- 5de Jesus Nascimento
- 24Raggi
- 17Tielemans
- 8João MoutinhoBooked at 67mins
- 14Balde DiaoSubstituted forJoveticat 45'minutes
- 27Lemar
- 20Rony LopesSubstituted forN'Doramat 88'minutes
- 9FalcaoSubstituted forGhezzalat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 6de Oliveira Moraes
- 7Ghezzal
- 10Jovetic
- 15Diakhaby
- 16Benaglio
- 35N'Doram
- 38Touré
Lille
- 16Maignan
- 15Ié
- 5SoumaoroSubstituted forMalcuitat 80'minutes
- 3Alonso
- 25Ballo-Toure
- 23Mendes Ribeiro
- 6Amadou
- 20Maia Alencar
- 10BenziaSubstituted forde Araujo Guimarães Netoat 75'minutes
- 19Pepe
- 18MothibaSubstituted forBahlouliat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Malcuit
- 9Ponce
- 11de Araujo Guimarães Neto
- 22Dabila
- 24Soumare
- 26Bahlouli
- 30Koffi
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Monaco 2, Lille 1.
Fares Bahlouli (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin N'Doram (Monaco).
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Fode Ballo-Toure.
Offside, Monaco. Stevan Jovetic tries a through ball, but Rachid Ghezzal is caught offside.
Kevin Malcuit (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stevan Jovetic (Monaco).
Booking
Danijel Subasic (Monaco) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Ibrahim Amadou (Lille) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Fares Bahlouli with a cross following a set piece situation.
Nicolas Pepe (Lille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kevin N'Doram (Monaco).
Attempt missed. Nicolas Pepe (Lille) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Luiz Araujo (Lille) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Ibrahim Amadou (Lille) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago Mendes.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Kevin N'Doram replaces Rony Lopes.
Ibrahim Amadou (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stevan Jovetic (Monaco).
Fode Ballo-Toure (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rachid Ghezzal (Monaco).
Attempt saved. Luiz Araujo (Lille) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolas Pepe.
Foul by Fares Bahlouli (Lille).
Stevan Jovetic (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Monaco. Danijel Subasic tries a through ball, but Rony Lopes is caught offside.
Offside, Lille. Nicolas Pepe tries a through ball, but Kevin Malcuit is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Thiago Mendes (Lille) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Lille. Kevin Malcuit replaces Adama Soumaoro.
Thiago Mendes (Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by João Moutinho (Monaco).
Attempt missed. Stevan Jovetic (Monaco) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Lemar with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Edgar Ié.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Rachid Ghezzal replaces Falcao.
Substitution
Substitution, Lille. Luiz Araujo replaces Yassine Benzia.
Substitution
Substitution, Lille. Fares Bahlouli replaces Lebo Mothiba.
Foul by Adama Soumaoro (Lille).
Falcao (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Yassine Benzia (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by João Moutinho (Monaco).
Booking
João Moutinho (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt blocked. Yassine Benzia (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago Mendes.