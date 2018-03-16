Monaco 2-1 Lille

French Ligue 1
Rony Lopes
Rony Lopes has scored 11 goals for Monaco this season

Champions Monaco cut Paris St-Germain's lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 14 points by coming from behind to beat Lille.

Forward Lebo Mothiba finished off a team move to put visitors Lille ahead in the first half.

But Rony Lopes equalised on the stroke of half-time and former Manchester City striker Stevan Jovetic chipped home the winning goal in the second half.

PSG, though, need just 11 points from their remaining eight games to claim the title again.

It would be the capital side's fifth triumph in six years. They can take a step closer when they travel to Nice on Sunday (kick-off 12:00 GMT).

Line-ups

Monaco

  • 1SubasicBooked at 90mins
  • 19Sidibe
  • 25Glik
  • 5de Jesus Nascimento
  • 24Raggi
  • 17Tielemans
  • 8João MoutinhoBooked at 67mins
  • 14Balde DiaoSubstituted forJoveticat 45'minutes
  • 27Lemar
  • 20Rony LopesSubstituted forN'Doramat 88'minutes
  • 9FalcaoSubstituted forGhezzalat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6de Oliveira Moraes
  • 7Ghezzal
  • 10Jovetic
  • 15Diakhaby
  • 16Benaglio
  • 35N'Doram
  • 38Touré

Lille

  • 16Maignan
  • 15
  • 5SoumaoroSubstituted forMalcuitat 80'minutes
  • 3Alonso
  • 25Ballo-Toure
  • 23Mendes Ribeiro
  • 6Amadou
  • 20Maia Alencar
  • 10BenziaSubstituted forde Araujo Guimarães Netoat 75'minutes
  • 19Pepe
  • 18MothibaSubstituted forBahlouliat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Malcuit
  • 9Ponce
  • 11de Araujo Guimarães Neto
  • 22Dabila
  • 24Soumare
  • 26Bahlouli
  • 30Koffi
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamMonacoAway TeamLille
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home10
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Monaco 2, Lille 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Monaco 2, Lille 1.

Fares Bahlouli (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin N'Doram (Monaco).

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Fode Ballo-Toure.

Offside, Monaco. Stevan Jovetic tries a through ball, but Rachid Ghezzal is caught offside.

Kevin Malcuit (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stevan Jovetic (Monaco).

Booking

Danijel Subasic (Monaco) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Ibrahim Amadou (Lille) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Fares Bahlouli with a cross following a set piece situation.

Nicolas Pepe (Lille) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kevin N'Doram (Monaco).

Attempt missed. Nicolas Pepe (Lille) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Luiz Araujo (Lille) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Ibrahim Amadou (Lille) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago Mendes.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Kevin N'Doram replaces Rony Lopes.

Ibrahim Amadou (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stevan Jovetic (Monaco).

Fode Ballo-Toure (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rachid Ghezzal (Monaco).

Attempt saved. Luiz Araujo (Lille) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolas Pepe.

Foul by Fares Bahlouli (Lille).

Stevan Jovetic (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Monaco. Danijel Subasic tries a through ball, but Rony Lopes is caught offside.

Offside, Lille. Nicolas Pepe tries a through ball, but Kevin Malcuit is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Thiago Mendes (Lille) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Lille. Kevin Malcuit replaces Adama Soumaoro.

Thiago Mendes (Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by João Moutinho (Monaco).

Attempt missed. Stevan Jovetic (Monaco) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Lemar with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Edgar Ié.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Rachid Ghezzal replaces Falcao.

Substitution

Substitution, Lille. Luiz Araujo replaces Yassine Benzia.

Substitution

Substitution, Lille. Fares Bahlouli replaces Lebo Mothiba.

Foul by Adama Soumaoro (Lille).

Falcao (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Yassine Benzia (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by João Moutinho (Monaco).

Booking

João Moutinho (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt blocked. Yassine Benzia (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago Mendes.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 16th March 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG30262293207380
2Monaco30206474324266
3Marseille29178459342559
4Lyon29159559342554
5Nantes29127102929043
6Rennes29126113736142
7Nice29126113941-242
8Montpellier2991462623341
9Bordeaux29107123337-437
10Dijon29107124155-1437
11Saint-Étienne2999113144-1336
12Caen29105142233-1135
13Guingamp2998123043-1335
14Angers30711123342-932
15Strasbourg2987143352-1931
16Amiens2986152433-930
17Toulouse2978142739-1229
18Troyes2984172439-1528
19Lille3077162948-1928
20Metz2955192655-2920
View full French Ligue 1 table

