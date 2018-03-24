Milton Keynes Dons v Blackpool
-
- From the section League One
Line-ups
MK Dons
- 1Nicholls
- 19Ebanks-Landell
- 15Ward
- 5Wootton
- 2Williams
- 6Upson
- 8Cissé
- 3Lewington
- 11Pawlett
- 14Agard
- 10Aneke
Substitutes
- 7Reo-Coker
- 13Sietsma
- 16Muirhead
- 18McGrandles
- 27Ugbo
- 29Jackson
- 31Thomas-Asante
Blackpool
- 28Lumley
- 20Turton
- 5Robertson
- 16Tilt
- 23Daniel
- 14Ryan
- 44Spearing
- 18Philliskirk
- 30Delfouneso
- 17Solomon-Otabor
- 7Vassell
Substitutes
- 1Williams
- 6Aimson
- 8D'Almeida
- 11Gnanduillet
- 15Longstaff
- 22Agyei
- 24Cooke
- Referee:
- Graham Horwood
Match report will appear here.