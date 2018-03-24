League One
MK Dons15:00Blackpool
Venue: Stadium mk, England

Milton Keynes Dons v Blackpool

Line-ups

MK Dons

  • 1Nicholls
  • 19Ebanks-Landell
  • 15Ward
  • 5Wootton
  • 2Williams
  • 6Upson
  • 8Cissé
  • 3Lewington
  • 11Pawlett
  • 14Agard
  • 10Aneke

Substitutes

  • 7Reo-Coker
  • 13Sietsma
  • 16Muirhead
  • 18McGrandles
  • 27Ugbo
  • 29Jackson
  • 31Thomas-Asante

Blackpool

  • 28Lumley
  • 20Turton
  • 5Robertson
  • 16Tilt
  • 23Daniel
  • 14Ryan
  • 44Spearing
  • 18Philliskirk
  • 30Delfouneso
  • 17Solomon-Otabor
  • 7Vassell

Substitutes

  • 1Williams
  • 6Aimson
  • 8D'Almeida
  • 11Gnanduillet
  • 15Longstaff
  • 22Agyei
  • 24Cooke
Referee:
Graham Horwood

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn372210570353576
2Shrewsbury37229650282275
3Wigan35228566234374
4Rotherham372051263432065
5Scunthorpe381513105546958
6Plymouth37169124745257
7Peterborough3715111159471256
8Portsmouth37164174547-252
9Charlton361410124446-252
10Bristol Rovers37155175356-350
11Bradford36155164854-650
12Gillingham361213114240249
13Southend371211144355-1247
14Doncaster371113134544146
15Blackpool371113134448-446
16Oxford Utd36129155254-245
17Walsall381111164757-1044
18Fleetwood37119174857-942
19Wimbledon37119173748-1142
20Oldham361010165062-1240
21Northampton381010183661-2540
22MK Dons37911173751-1438
23Rochdale35713153444-1034
24Bury3779213155-2430
