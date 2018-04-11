League One
Oldham1Walsall1

Oldham Athletic v Walsall

Line-ups

Oldham

  • 19Placide
  • 23Hunt
  • 5Gerrard
  • 15Edmundson
  • 3Moimbé
  • 6Gardner
  • 24Fane
  • 29Byrne
  • 12Nazon
  • 13Doyle
  • 16McEleney

Substitutes

  • 1de la Paz
  • 9Davies
  • 10Holloway
  • 18Pringle
  • 27Nepomuceno
  • 30Obadeyi
  • 34Haymer

Walsall

  • 13Roberts
  • 6Devlin
  • 5Guthrie
  • 23Fitzwater
  • 3Leahy
  • 11Morris
  • 4Dobson
  • 7Chambers
  • 15Kinsella
  • 18Ngoy
  • 20Bakayoko

Substitutes

  • 1Gillespie
  • 8Cuvelier
  • 10Oztumer
  • 16Shaibu
  • 17Flanagan
  • 24Roberts
  • 25Kouhyar
Referee:
Andy Haines

Match Stats

Home TeamOldhamAway TeamWalsall
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home6
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

Second Half

Second Half begins Oldham Athletic 1, Walsall 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Oldham Athletic 1, Walsall 1.

Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luke Leahy (Walsall).

Goal!

Goal! Oldham Athletic 1, Walsall 1. Duckens Nazon (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. George Dobson (Walsall) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Ousmane Fane (Oldham Athletic).

Nicky Devlin (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ousmane Fane (Oldham Athletic).

Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Julien Ngoy (Walsall).

Johny Placide (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Oldham Athletic 0, Walsall 1. Jack Fitzwater (Walsall) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.

Attempt saved. Nicky Devlin (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Wilfried Moimbé.

Attempt saved. Julien Ngoy (Walsall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall).

Wilfried Moimbé (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Liam Kinsella.

Attempt missed. Ousmane Fane (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Duckens Nazon (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Liam Kinsella (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Duckens Nazon (Oldham Athletic).

Attempt missed. Duckens Nazon (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Duckens Nazon (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Julien Ngoy (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Julien Ngoy (Walsall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Patrick McEleney (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan40268681275486
2Blackburn412511575363986
3Shrewsbury40249755332281
4Rotherham412161468511769
5Plymouth40189135348563
6Charlton411711135449562
7Portsmouth41195175451362
8Peterborough4116131264511361
9Scunthorpe411516105849961
10Bristol Rovers41167185761-455
11Fleetwood42159185660-454
12Blackpool421314155452253
13Southend411411164960-1153
14Bradford39165184961-1253
15Gillingham411215144347-451
16Doncaster391214134745250
17Oxford Utd411211185562-747
18Walsall401211174858-1047
19Wimbledon411210193951-1246
20Oldham391111175266-1444
21Rochdale40915164453-942
22MK Dons411012194159-1842
23Northampton421010223672-3640
24Bury4179253262-3030
View full League One table

Top Stories