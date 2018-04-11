Oldham Athletic v Walsall

Second Half begins Oldham Athletic 1, Walsall 1.
Oldham
- 19Placide
- 23Hunt
- 5Gerrard
- 15Edmundson
- 3Moimbé
- 6Gardner
- 24Fane
- 29Byrne
- 12Nazon
- 13Doyle
- 16McEleney
- 1de la Paz
- 9Davies
- 10Holloway
- 18Pringle
- 27Nepomuceno
- 30Obadeyi
- 34Haymer
Walsall
- 13Roberts
- 6Devlin
- 5Guthrie
- 23Fitzwater
- 3Leahy
- 11Morris
- 4Dobson
- 7Chambers
- 15Kinsella
- 18Ngoy
- 20Bakayoko
- 1Gillespie
- 8Cuvelier
- 10Oztumer
- 16Shaibu
- 17Flanagan
- 24Roberts
- 25Kouhyar
- Referee:
- Andy Haines
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
First Half ends, Oldham Athletic 1, Walsall 1.
Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Leahy (Walsall).
Goal!
Goal! Oldham Athletic 1, Walsall 1. Duckens Nazon (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. George Dobson (Walsall) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Ousmane Fane (Oldham Athletic).
Nicky Devlin (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ousmane Fane (Oldham Athletic).
Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Julien Ngoy (Walsall).
Johny Placide (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Oldham Athletic 0, Walsall 1. Jack Fitzwater (Walsall) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
Attempt saved. Nicky Devlin (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Wilfried Moimbé.
Attempt saved. Julien Ngoy (Walsall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall).
Wilfried Moimbé (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Liam Kinsella.
Attempt missed. Ousmane Fane (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Duckens Nazon (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Liam Kinsella (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Duckens Nazon (Oldham Athletic).
Attempt missed. Duckens Nazon (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Duckens Nazon (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Julien Ngoy (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Julien Ngoy (Walsall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Patrick McEleney (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
