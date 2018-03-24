Match ends, Southend United 2, Rotherham United 0.
Southend United 2-0 Rotherham United
-
- From the section League One
Southend United ended a run of three successive draws with a win against play-off chasing Rotherham at Roots Hall.
The Shrimpers, who had been beaten 5-0 by the Millers in August, went ahead after just seven minutes when Simon Cox played in Stephen McLaughlin to score with a neatly controlled left-footed shot.
Millers goalkeeper Lewis Price then stopped Marc-Antoine Fortune making it 2-0 when the striker was clean through on goal, before David Ball fired wide for the visitors on the stroke of half-time.
After the break, Rotherham stepped things up and Southend goalkeeper Mark Oxley denied Richie Towell from long range.
But the Shrimpers recovered strongly and doubled their lead in the 80th minute when Cox beat Semi Ajayi in the left-hand side of the penalty area before netting with a low shot for his first goal since Boxing Day.
The Millers still threatened, with Michael Smith having a header cleared off the line by McLaughlin before Towell hit the crossbar late on.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Southend
- 1Oxley
- 42Bwomono
- 6Turner
- 48White
- 3Coker
- 11McLaughlin
- 16Yearwood
- 18MantomSubstituted forTimlinat 69'minutes
- 4Wordsworth
- 9FortunéSubstituted forHarrisonat 81'minutes
- 10CoxSubstituted forWrightat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Ferdinand
- 7Kightly
- 8Timlin
- 13Bishop
- 21Harrison
- 31Robinson
- 44Wright
Rotherham
- 12Price
- 2EmmanuelSubstituted forYatesat 58'minutes
- 4Vaulks
- 5Ajayi
- 3MattockBooked at 76mins
- 11TaylorSubstituted forFordeat 58'minutes
- 8Palmer
- 17Towell
- 23R WilliamsSubstituted forNewellat 73'minutes
- 10Ball
- 24Smith
Substitutes
- 6Wood
- 7Forde
- 20Ihiekwe
- 21Yates
- 22Newell
- 25Cummings
- 30Bilboe
- Referee:
- Brett Huxtable
- Attendance:
- 7,719
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southend United 2, Rotherham United 0.
Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
John White (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).
Foul by Ben Coker (Southend United).
Anthony Forde (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Elvis Bwomono.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Josh Wright replaces Simon Cox.
Dru Yearwood (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew Palmer (Rotherham United).
Richard Towell (Rotherham United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.
Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Elvis Bwomono.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Shayon Harrison replaces Marc-Antoine Fortuné.
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 2, Rotherham United 0. Simon Cox (Southend United) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mark Oxley.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Michael Turner.
Attempt missed. Anthony Wordsworth (Southend United) left footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Mattock (Rotherham United).
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Joe Newell replaces Ryan Williams.
Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ryan Williams (Rotherham United).
Elvis Bwomono (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jerry Yates (Rotherham United).
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Michael Timlin replaces Sam Mantom.
Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthew Palmer (Rotherham United).
Attempt saved. Richard Towell (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by John White.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Jerry Yates replaces Joshua Emmanuel.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Anthony Forde replaces Jon Taylor.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Semi Ajayi.
Attempt blocked. Simon Cox (Southend United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Joshua Emmanuel.
Foul by Simon Cox (Southend United).
Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Southend United 1, Rotherham United 0.