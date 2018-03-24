League One
Southend2Rotherham0

Southend United 2-0 Rotherham United

Southend United ended a run of three successive draws with a win against play-off chasing Rotherham at Roots Hall.

The Shrimpers, who had been beaten 5-0 by the Millers in August, went ahead after just seven minutes when Simon Cox played in Stephen McLaughlin to score with a neatly controlled left-footed shot.

Millers goalkeeper Lewis Price then stopped Marc-Antoine Fortune making it 2-0 when the striker was clean through on goal, before David Ball fired wide for the visitors on the stroke of half-time.

After the break, Rotherham stepped things up and Southend goalkeeper Mark Oxley denied Richie Towell from long range.

But the Shrimpers recovered strongly and doubled their lead in the 80th minute when Cox beat Semi Ajayi in the left-hand side of the penalty area before netting with a low shot for his first goal since Boxing Day.

The Millers still threatened, with Michael Smith having a header cleared off the line by McLaughlin before Towell hit the crossbar late on.

Line-ups

Southend

  • 1Oxley
  • 42Bwomono
  • 6Turner
  • 48White
  • 3Coker
  • 11McLaughlin
  • 16Yearwood
  • 18MantomSubstituted forTimlinat 69'minutes
  • 4Wordsworth
  • 9FortunéSubstituted forHarrisonat 81'minutes
  • 10CoxSubstituted forWrightat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Ferdinand
  • 7Kightly
  • 8Timlin
  • 13Bishop
  • 21Harrison
  • 31Robinson
  • 44Wright

Rotherham

  • 12Price
  • 2EmmanuelSubstituted forYatesat 58'minutes
  • 4Vaulks
  • 5Ajayi
  • 3MattockBooked at 76mins
  • 11TaylorSubstituted forFordeat 58'minutes
  • 8Palmer
  • 17Towell
  • 23R WilliamsSubstituted forNewellat 73'minutes
  • 10Ball
  • 24Smith

Substitutes

  • 6Wood
  • 7Forde
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 21Yates
  • 22Newell
  • 25Cummings
  • 30Bilboe
Referee:
Brett Huxtable
Attendance:
7,719

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthendAway TeamRotherham
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Southend United 2, Rotherham United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Southend United 2, Rotherham United 0.

Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

John White (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).

Foul by Ben Coker (Southend United).

Anthony Forde (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Elvis Bwomono.

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Josh Wright replaces Simon Cox.

Dru Yearwood (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matthew Palmer (Rotherham United).

Richard Towell (Rotherham United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.

Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Elvis Bwomono.

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Shayon Harrison replaces Marc-Antoine Fortuné.

Goal!

Goal! Southend United 2, Rotherham United 0. Simon Cox (Southend United) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mark Oxley.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Michael Turner.

Attempt missed. Anthony Wordsworth (Southend United) left footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Mattock (Rotherham United).

Substitution

Substitution, Rotherham United. Joe Newell replaces Ryan Williams.

Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ryan Williams (Rotherham United).

Elvis Bwomono (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jerry Yates (Rotherham United).

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Michael Timlin replaces Sam Mantom.

Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matthew Palmer (Rotherham United).

Attempt saved. Richard Towell (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by John White.

Substitution

Substitution, Rotherham United. Jerry Yates replaces Joshua Emmanuel.

Substitution

Substitution, Rotherham United. Anthony Forde replaces Jon Taylor.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Semi Ajayi.

Attempt blocked. Simon Cox (Southend United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Joshua Emmanuel.

Foul by Simon Cox (Southend United).

Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Southend United 1, Rotherham United 0.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury38239651282378
2Wigan36238568234577
3Blackburn372210570353576
4Rotherham382051363451865
5Scunthorpe391514105647959
6Peterborough3815121160481257
7Plymouth38169134747057
8Charlton371510124646055
9Bradford37165164954-553
10Portsmouth37164174547-252
11Bristol Rovers38156175457-351
12Southend381311144555-1050
13Gillingham371213124241149
14Blackpool381114134448-447
15Doncaster371113134544146
16Oxford Utd36129155254-245
17Fleetwood38129175057-745
18Walsall381111164757-1044
19Wimbledon38119183749-1242
20Oldham361010165062-1240
21Northampton391010193663-2740
22MK Dons38912173751-1439
23Rochdale36714153545-1035
24Bury3879223157-2630
Top Stories