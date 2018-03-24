League One
Peterborough15:00Bristol Rovers
Venue: ABAX Stadium, England

Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers

Line-ups

Peterborough

  • 25O'Malley
  • 2Shephard
  • 5Tafazolli
  • 27Taylor
  • 3Hughes
  • 8Forrester
  • 42Grant
  • 11Maddison
  • 16Morias
  • 14Marriott
  • 10Lloyd-McGoldrick

Substitutes

  • 1Bond
  • 15Ward
  • 20Doughty
  • 21Anderson
  • 26Bogle
  • 32Freestone
  • 37Cooper

Bristol Rovers

  • 1Slocombe
  • 15J Clarke
  • 16Broadbent
  • 25Craig
  • 22Partington
  • 7Sercombe
  • 8O Clarke
  • 14Lines
  • 20Bola
  • 26Bennett
  • 9Harrison

Substitutes

  • 11Nichols
  • 18Telford
  • 21Smith
  • 23Mensah
  • 30Gaffney
  • 32Russe
  • 39Hargreaves
Referee:
Carl Boyeson

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn372210570353576
2Shrewsbury37229650282275
3Wigan35228566234374
4Rotherham372051263432065
5Scunthorpe381513105546958
6Plymouth37169124745257
7Peterborough3715111159471256
8Portsmouth37164174547-252
9Charlton361410124446-252
10Bristol Rovers37155175356-350
11Bradford36155164854-650
12Gillingham361213114240249
13Southend371211144355-1247
14Doncaster371113134544146
15Blackpool371113134448-446
16Oxford Utd36129155254-245
17Walsall381111164757-1044
18Fleetwood37119174857-942
19Wimbledon37119173748-1142
20Oldham361010165062-1240
21Northampton381010183661-2540
22MK Dons37911173751-1438
23Rochdale35713153444-1034
24Bury3779213155-2430
