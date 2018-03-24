Scunthorpe United v Rochdale
-
- From the section League One
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
- 1Gilks
- 12Bishop
- 21Burgess
- 23McArdle
- 5Wallace
- 19Holmes
- 24Yates
- 6Ojo
- 11Morris
- 14Hopper
- 9Toney
Substitutes
- 2Clarke
- 3Townsend
- 4Crofts
- 16Adelakun
- 20Goode
- 26McGeehan
- 31Watson
Rochdale
- 1Lillis
- 2Rafferty
- 6McGahey
- 4McNulty
- 31Hart
- 9Andrew
- 10Camps
- 14Rathbone
- 17Inman
- 16Done
- 40Henderson
Substitutes
- 3Ntlhe
- 7Humphrys
- 12Wiseman
- 19Davies
- 22Moore
- 30Knott
- 32Kitching
- Referee:
- John Brooks
Match report will appear here.