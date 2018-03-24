League One
Scunthorpe15:00Rochdale
Venue: Glanford Park, England

Scunthorpe United v Rochdale

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

  • 1Gilks
  • 12Bishop
  • 21Burgess
  • 23McArdle
  • 5Wallace
  • 19Holmes
  • 24Yates
  • 6Ojo
  • 11Morris
  • 14Hopper
  • 9Toney

Substitutes

  • 2Clarke
  • 3Townsend
  • 4Crofts
  • 16Adelakun
  • 20Goode
  • 26McGeehan
  • 31Watson

Rochdale

  • 1Lillis
  • 2Rafferty
  • 6McGahey
  • 4McNulty
  • 31Hart
  • 9Andrew
  • 10Camps
  • 14Rathbone
  • 17Inman
  • 16Done
  • 40Henderson

Substitutes

  • 3Ntlhe
  • 7Humphrys
  • 12Wiseman
  • 19Davies
  • 22Moore
  • 30Knott
  • 32Kitching
Referee:
John Brooks

Match report will appear here.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn372210570353576
2Shrewsbury37229650282275
3Wigan35228566234374
4Rotherham372051263432065
5Scunthorpe381513105546958
6Plymouth37169124745257
7Peterborough3715111159471256
8Portsmouth37164174547-252
9Charlton361410124446-252
10Bristol Rovers37155175356-350
11Bradford36155164854-650
12Gillingham361213114240249
13Southend371211144355-1247
14Doncaster371113134544146
15Blackpool371113134448-446
16Oxford Utd36129155254-245
17Walsall381111164757-1044
18Fleetwood37119174857-942
19Wimbledon37119173748-1142
20Oldham361010165062-1240
21Northampton381010183661-2540
22MK Dons37911173751-1438
23Rochdale35713153444-1034
24Bury3779213155-2430
View full League One table

Top Stories