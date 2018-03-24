Match ends, Newport County 1, Crewe Alexandra 2.
Newport County 1-2 Crewe Alexandra
-
- From the section League Two
Newport County's hopes of a League Two play-off spot were all but ended as they lost to an impressive Crewe.
A superb individual opener by Harry McKirdy midway through the first half opened the scoring in front of a bumper crowd at Rodney Parade.
Newport thought they should have had a penalty for a foul on Robbie Willmott before Jordan Bowery doubled the lead on the hour mark.
Mickey Demetriou pulled a goal back, but Crewe held on for victory.
Newport County manager Michael Flynn told BBC Radio Wales: "It was disappointing, we didn't get started until the 79th minute and we got what we deserved.
"I wasn't happy with the performance, every decision we made was wrong.
"When we are the favourite we don't seem to be able to handle the expectation and that's something we need to work on."
Line-ups
Newport
- 1Day
- 6White
- 25O'Brien
- 28Demetriou
- 7Willmott
- 12Tozer
- 31SheehanSubstituted forNoubleat 57'minutes
- 8Dolan
- 3Butler
- 9AmondSubstituted forHayesat 57'minutes
- 45CollinsSubstituted forMcCoulskyat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Pipe
- 10Nouble
- 15McCoulsky
- 17Bennett
- 19Reid
- 30Bittner
- 39Hayes
Crewe
- 1Garratt
- 2NgBooked at 83mins
- 5Ray
- 12Nolan
- 18Pickering
- 14Ainley
- 16LowerySubstituted forJonesat 45'minutes
- 30Green
- 20KirkSubstituted forRaynesat 85'minutes
- 39McKirdySubstituted forDagnallat 78'minutes
- 10Bowery
Substitutes
- 6Raynes
- 8Jones
- 9Dagnall
- 13Richards
- 15Wintle
- 24Reilly
- 40Barlaser
- Referee:
- Darren Handley
- Attendance:
- 4,638
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home13
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newport County 1, Crewe Alexandra 2.
Attempt missed. Frank Nouble (Newport County) right footed shot from very close range is too high.
Foul by Matthew Dolan (Newport County).
Chris Dagnall (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Michael Raynes replaces Charlie Kirk.
Ben Tozer (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Dagnall (Crewe Alexandra).
George Ray (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Frank Nouble (Newport County).
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by George Ray.
Booking
Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Newport County 1, Crewe Alexandra 2. Mickey Demetriou (Newport County) header from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Dolan with a cross.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by George Ray.
Frank Nouble (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra).
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Dan Butler.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Chris Dagnall replaces Harry McKirdy.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Harry Pickering.
Foul by Mickey Demetriou (Newport County).
Harry McKirdy (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Eddie Nolan.
Attempt blocked. Ben Tozer (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Matthew Dolan (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Shawn McCoulsky replaces Aaron Collins.
Dan Butler (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Jones (Crewe Alexandra).
Frank Nouble (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra).
Attempt missed. Matthew Dolan (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Mickey Demetriou (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra).
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Charlie Kirk.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Perry Ng.
Attempt blocked. Paul Hayes (Newport County) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Eddie Nolan.
Goal!
Goal! Newport County 0, Crewe Alexandra 2. Jordan Bowery (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Paul Green (Crewe Alexandra) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Frank Nouble replaces Josh Sheehan.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Paul Hayes replaces Padraig Amond.