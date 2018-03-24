League Two
Newport1Crewe2

Newport County 1-2 Crewe Alexandra

Josh Sheehan
Josh Sheehan joined Newport from Premier League side Swansea City

Newport County's hopes of a League Two play-off spot were all but ended as they lost to an impressive Crewe.

A superb individual opener by Harry McKirdy midway through the first half opened the scoring in front of a bumper crowd at Rodney Parade.

Newport thought they should have had a penalty for a foul on Robbie Willmott before Jordan Bowery doubled the lead on the hour mark.

Mickey Demetriou pulled a goal back, but Crewe held on for victory.

Newport County manager Michael Flynn told BBC Radio Wales: "It was disappointing, we didn't get started until the 79th minute and we got what we deserved.

"I wasn't happy with the performance, every decision we made was wrong.

"When we are the favourite we don't seem to be able to handle the expectation and that's something we need to work on."

Line-ups

Newport

  • 1Day
  • 6White
  • 25O'Brien
  • 28Demetriou
  • 7Willmott
  • 12Tozer
  • 31SheehanSubstituted forNoubleat 57'minutes
  • 8Dolan
  • 3Butler
  • 9AmondSubstituted forHayesat 57'minutes
  • 45CollinsSubstituted forMcCoulskyat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Pipe
  • 10Nouble
  • 15McCoulsky
  • 17Bennett
  • 19Reid
  • 30Bittner
  • 39Hayes

Crewe

  • 1Garratt
  • 2NgBooked at 83mins
  • 5Ray
  • 12Nolan
  • 18Pickering
  • 14Ainley
  • 16LowerySubstituted forJonesat 45'minutes
  • 30Green
  • 20KirkSubstituted forRaynesat 85'minutes
  • 39McKirdySubstituted forDagnallat 78'minutes
  • 10Bowery

Substitutes

  • 6Raynes
  • 8Jones
  • 9Dagnall
  • 13Richards
  • 15Wintle
  • 24Reilly
  • 40Barlaser
Referee:
Darren Handley
Attendance:
4,638

Match Stats

Home TeamNewportAway TeamCrewe
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home11
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home13
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Newport County 1, Crewe Alexandra 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Newport County 1, Crewe Alexandra 2.

Attempt missed. Frank Nouble (Newport County) right footed shot from very close range is too high.

Foul by Matthew Dolan (Newport County).

Chris Dagnall (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Michael Raynes replaces Charlie Kirk.

Ben Tozer (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Dagnall (Crewe Alexandra).

George Ray (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Frank Nouble (Newport County).

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by George Ray.

Booking

Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Newport County 1, Crewe Alexandra 2. Mickey Demetriou (Newport County) header from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Dolan with a cross.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by George Ray.

Frank Nouble (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra).

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Dan Butler.

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Chris Dagnall replaces Harry McKirdy.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Harry Pickering.

Foul by Mickey Demetriou (Newport County).

Harry McKirdy (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Eddie Nolan.

Attempt blocked. Ben Tozer (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Matthew Dolan (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Shawn McCoulsky replaces Aaron Collins.

Dan Butler (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Jones (Crewe Alexandra).

Frank Nouble (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra).

Attempt missed. Matthew Dolan (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Mickey Demetriou (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra).

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Charlie Kirk.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Perry Ng.

Attempt blocked. Paul Hayes (Newport County) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Eddie Nolan.

Goal!

Goal! Newport County 0, Crewe Alexandra 2. Jordan Bowery (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Paul Green (Crewe Alexandra) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Frank Nouble replaces Josh Sheehan.

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Paul Hayes replaces Padraig Amond.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton392111781404174
2Accrington37235964402474
3Wycombe392010973541970
4Notts County381812860392166
5Exeter38206125041966
6Coventry381971247311664
7Mansfield381615756401663
8Lincoln City381613953401361
9Swindon38193165958160
10Carlisle391512125649757
11Colchester391413124743455
12Newport381314114849-153
13Crawley39158164954-553
14Cambridge391312143951-1251
15Cheltenham391212155857148
16Stevenage381111165056-644
17Crewe39134224963-1443
18Yeovil37119174757-1042
19Morecambe38914153747-1041
20Forest Green39117214767-2040
21Port Vale39912184154-1339
22Grimsby39910203261-2937
23Chesterfield3687213765-2831
24Barnet3979233458-2430
