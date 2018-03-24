Match ends, Crawley Town 3, Cheltenham Town 5.
Crawley Town 3-5 Cheltenham Town
-
- From the section League Two
Mohamed Eisa equalled a Cheltenham club record of 20 league goals in his debut season with a brace as the Robins ran out 5-3 winners at Crawley.
Crawley's play-off hopes have faltered in recent weeks and they are now without a win in five games.
The Reds, with only two home defeats since mid-October, found themselves 2-0 down after only 12 minutes with Harry Pell bagging both of them.
Pell, returning from suspension, ran through to put Cheltenham ahead on seven minutes with a shot from the edge of the area which flew into the top corner.
Eisa was then pulled down inside the area by Josh Yorwerth and Pell, after seeing his penalty saved by keeper Glenn Morris, followed up to bundle home the rebound.
Cheltenham skipper Carl Winchester shot over with only Morris to beat but Crawley's nightmare first half continued after 36 minutes when Eisa latched onto a long ball to coolly steer home from close range.
He pounced to hit Cheltenham's fourth two minutes after the break with a shot from a tight angle, and Karlan Ahearne-Grant pulled one back for Crawley on 51 minutes with his eighth goal in nine games.
Defender Will Boyle got in on the act to make it 5-1 for the Robins two minutes later, rising unchallenged to head home Jake Andrews' corner.
Spirited late pressure was rewarded as striker Panutche Camara headed Crawley's second from a cross by Lewis Young 16 minutes from time and defender Young made it 5-3 after keeper Scott Flinders could only parry Camara's shot.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Crawley
- 1Morris
- 2Young
- 5McNerneyBooked at 90mins
- 15YorwerthSubstituted forTajbakhshat 67'minutes
- 19EvinaSubstituted forRobertsat 61'minutes
- 8Smith
- 21Bulman
- 25Randall
- 7Boldewijn
- 28Camara
- 9Ahearne-Grant
Substitutes
- 4Payne
- 11Roberts
- 12Mersin
- 17Djaló
- 20Tajbakhsh
- 22Lelan
- 27Sanoh
Cheltenham
- 24Flinders
- 28Moore
- 2Grimes
- 15Boyle
- 33ChatzitheodoridisSubstituted forCranstonat 78'minutes
- 6Atangana
- 8Dawson
- 11WinchesterSubstituted forGrahamat 66'minutes
- 7PellBooked at 75mins
- 35AndrewsSubstituted forLloydat 66'minutes
- 20Eisa
Substitutes
- 3Cranston
- 14Adebayo
- 17Sellars
- 21Graham
- 22Lovett
- 30Onariase
- 50Lloyd
- Referee:
- Chris Sarginson
- Attendance:
- 2,172
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crawley Town 3, Cheltenham Town 5.
Attempt missed. Panutche Camara (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Lewis Young (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Joe McNerney (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joe McNerney (Crawley Town).
Mohamed Eisa (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mohamed Eisa (Cheltenham Town) because of an injury.
Foul by Aryan Taj (Crawley Town).
Brian Graham (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Crawley Town 3, Cheltenham Town 5. Lewis Young (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by George Lloyd.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Jordan Cranston replaces Ilias Chatzitheodoridis.
Attempt missed. Aryan Taj (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Jimmy Smith.
Attempt blocked. Brian Graham (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lewis Young (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town).
Goal!
Goal! Crawley Town 2, Cheltenham Town 5. Panutche Camara (Crawley Town) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis Young.
Panutche Camara (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Taylor Moore (Cheltenham Town).
Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham Town).
Foul by Enzio Boldewijn (Crawley Town).
Mohamed Eisa (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Aryan Taj replaces Josh Yorwerth.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Brian Graham replaces Carl Winchester.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. George Lloyd replaces Jake Andrews.
Attempt missed. Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by William Boyle.
Lewis Young (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Carl Winchester (Cheltenham Town).
Attempt missed. Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Jimmy Smith (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ilias Chatzitheodoridis (Cheltenham Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Jordan Roberts replaces Cedric Evina.