Crawley Town 3-5 Cheltenham Town

Mohamed Eisa equalled a Cheltenham club record of 20 league goals in his debut season with a brace as the Robins ran out 5-3 winners at Crawley.

Crawley's play-off hopes have faltered in recent weeks and they are now without a win in five games.

The Reds, with only two home defeats since mid-October, found themselves 2-0 down after only 12 minutes with Harry Pell bagging both of them.

Pell, returning from suspension, ran through to put Cheltenham ahead on seven minutes with a shot from the edge of the area which flew into the top corner.

Eisa was then pulled down inside the area by Josh Yorwerth and Pell, after seeing his penalty saved by keeper Glenn Morris, followed up to bundle home the rebound.

Cheltenham skipper Carl Winchester shot over with only Morris to beat but Crawley's nightmare first half continued after 36 minutes when Eisa latched onto a long ball to coolly steer home from close range.

He pounced to hit Cheltenham's fourth two minutes after the break with a shot from a tight angle, and Karlan Ahearne-Grant pulled one back for Crawley on 51 minutes with his eighth goal in nine games.

Defender Will Boyle got in on the act to make it 5-1 for the Robins two minutes later, rising unchallenged to head home Jake Andrews' corner.

Spirited late pressure was rewarded as striker Panutche Camara headed Crawley's second from a cross by Lewis Young 16 minutes from time and defender Young made it 5-3 after keeper Scott Flinders could only parry Camara's shot.

Line-ups

Crawley

  • 1Morris
  • 2Young
  • 5McNerneyBooked at 90mins
  • 15YorwerthSubstituted forTajbakhshat 67'minutes
  • 19EvinaSubstituted forRobertsat 61'minutes
  • 8Smith
  • 21Bulman
  • 25Randall
  • 7Boldewijn
  • 28Camara
  • 9Ahearne-Grant

Substitutes

  • 4Payne
  • 11Roberts
  • 12Mersin
  • 17Djaló
  • 20Tajbakhsh
  • 22Lelan
  • 27Sanoh

Cheltenham

  • 24Flinders
  • 28Moore
  • 2Grimes
  • 15Boyle
  • 33ChatzitheodoridisSubstituted forCranstonat 78'minutes
  • 6Atangana
  • 8Dawson
  • 11WinchesterSubstituted forGrahamat 66'minutes
  • 7PellBooked at 75mins
  • 35AndrewsSubstituted forLloydat 66'minutes
  • 20Eisa

Substitutes

  • 3Cranston
  • 14Adebayo
  • 17Sellars
  • 21Graham
  • 22Lovett
  • 30Onariase
  • 50Lloyd
Referee:
Chris Sarginson
Attendance:
2,172

Match Stats

Home TeamCrawleyAway TeamCheltenham
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home14
Away12
Shots on Target
Home7
Away7
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Crawley Town 3, Cheltenham Town 5.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Crawley Town 3, Cheltenham Town 5.

Attempt missed. Panutche Camara (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Lewis Young (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Booking

Joe McNerney (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Joe McNerney (Crawley Town).

Mohamed Eisa (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Mohamed Eisa (Cheltenham Town) because of an injury.

Foul by Aryan Taj (Crawley Town).

Brian Graham (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Crawley Town 3, Cheltenham Town 5. Lewis Young (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by George Lloyd.

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Jordan Cranston replaces Ilias Chatzitheodoridis.

Attempt missed. Aryan Taj (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Jimmy Smith.

Attempt blocked. Brian Graham (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lewis Young (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town).

Goal!

Goal! Crawley Town 2, Cheltenham Town 5. Panutche Camara (Crawley Town) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis Young.

Panutche Camara (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Taylor Moore (Cheltenham Town).

Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham Town).

Foul by Enzio Boldewijn (Crawley Town).

Mohamed Eisa (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Aryan Taj replaces Josh Yorwerth.

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Brian Graham replaces Carl Winchester.

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. George Lloyd replaces Jake Andrews.

Attempt missed. Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by William Boyle.

Lewis Young (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Carl Winchester (Cheltenham Town).

Attempt missed. Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Jimmy Smith (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ilias Chatzitheodoridis (Cheltenham Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Jordan Roberts replaces Cedric Evina.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton392111781404174
2Accrington37235964402474
3Wycombe392010973541970
4Notts County381812860392166
5Exeter38206125041966
6Coventry381971247311664
7Mansfield381615756401663
8Lincoln City381613953401361
9Swindon38193165958160
10Carlisle391512125649757
11Colchester391413124743455
12Newport381314114849-153
13Crawley39158164954-553
14Cambridge391312143951-1251
15Cheltenham391212155857148
16Stevenage381111165056-644
17Crewe39134224963-1443
18Yeovil37119174757-1042
19Morecambe38914153747-1041
20Forest Green39117214767-2040
21Port Vale39912184154-1339
22Grimsby39910203261-2937
23Chesterfield3687213765-2831
24Barnet3979233458-2430
