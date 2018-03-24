Luton Town 2-0 Barnet

Luton went back to the top of the League Two table after Danny Hylton and James Collins netted in a 2-0 win over Barnet.

A poor first half saw Olly Lee's low shot parried behind by Bees keeper Craig Ross, who also punched clear Hylton's header and turned aside Luke Berry's curler from 25 yards.

John Akinde's shot did not miss the bottom corner by much, but a minute after the break Town were ahead when Alan Sheehan's free-kick was met brilliantly by Dan Potts and Hylton headed in from a yard out.

Luton threatened a second, Andrew Shinnie's blast deflected behind and Berry's curler tipped over by Ross, while Akinde's low effort was straight at James Shea.

Town had their second after 68 minutes when Berry found Collins on the edge of the box and his angled volley went through Ross.

Luton could have added to their tally. Lee's piledriver was turned over by Ross, who also finger-tipped Alan McCormack's 40-yard shot away, with Scott Cuthbert heading inches off target.

Late on, Simeon Akinola's free-kick was brilliantly saved by Shea as Luton leapfrogged Accrington at the summit.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.