Match ends, Forest Green Rovers 2, Mansfield Town 0.
Forest Green Rovers 2-0 Mansfield Town
Mansfield were left still searching for their first win under new boss David Flitcroft as their play-off hopes took a dive with a 2-0 defeat at struggling Forest Green.
Goals after the break for Reuben Reid and Dayle Grubb boosted Forest Green's survival hopes as the Stags finished with 10 men following a second booking for captain Krystian Pearce.
The Stags were dealt a blow from the kick-off, top scorer Danny Rose taking a knock to the ankle inside 20 seconds after a coming together with Rovers' Isaiah Osbourne.
Grubb then clipped the top of the bar for Rovers in a turgid first half.
The stalemate was broken after 55 minutes when Pearce scuffed a clearance for Reid to fizz in his 13th goal of the season.
Grubb wrapped it up for Rovers after 77 minutes, arrowing in from just inside the box for his 21st goal of the campaign and his fourth for Rovers since arriving in January.
Pearce saw red seven minutes from time for Mansfield, who drop two places to seventh while Rovers are now nine points clear of the bottom two.
Line-ups
Forest Green
- 1Collins
- 2BennettBooked at 36mins
- 16Gunning
- 32Hollis
- 17Wishart
- 31BraySubstituted forLairdat 85'minutes
- 34OsbourneBooked at 28mins
- 5CollinsSubstituted forClementsat 90+2'minutes
- 8Grubb
- 25CampbellBooked at 72mins
- 26ReidBooked at 73mins
Substitutes
- 3Laird
- 10Brown
- 12Simpson
- 15Cooper
- 22Clements
- 30Belford
Mansfield
- 1Logan
- 16White
- 5PearceBooked at 84mins
- 2Bennett
- 3Benning
- 11AtkinsonBooked at 51mins
- 7MacDonald
- 26ByromSubstituted forSpencerat 79'minutes
- 23Hemmings
- 32RoseSubstituted forHamiltonat 5'minutes
- 9AngolSubstituted forMillerat 60'minutesBooked at 65mins
Substitutes
- 4Digby
- 10Anderson
- 12Olejnik
- 15Spencer
- 22Hamilton
- 25King
- 31Miller
- Referee:
- Antony Coggins
- Attendance:
- 2,827
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Forest Green Rovers 2, Mansfield Town 0.
Foul by Daniel Wishart (Forest Green Rovers).
Kane Hemmings (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Chris Clements (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Scott Laird (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kane Hemmings (Mansfield Town).
Attempt missed. Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Hand ball by Gavin Gunning (Forest Green Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Chris Clements replaces Lee Collins.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Bradley Collins.
Lee Collins (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Scott Laird replaces Alex Bray.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town).
Tahvon Campbell (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rhys Bennett (Mansfield Town).
Attempt missed. Tahvon Campbell (Forest Green Rovers) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Tahvon Campbell (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Jimmy Spencer replaces Joel Byrom.
Goal!
Goal! Forest Green Rovers 2, Mansfield Town 0. Dayle Grubb (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Rhys Bennett.
Attempt saved. Reuben Reid (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Rhys Bennett.
Booking
Reuben Reid (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Reuben Reid (Forest Green Rovers).
Will Atkinson (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Haydn Hollis (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ricky Miller (Mansfield Town).
Booking
Tahvon Campbell (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Tahvon Campbell (Forest Green Rovers).
Rhys Bennett (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ricky Miller (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Will Atkinson.
Booking
Ricky Miller (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bradley Collins (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ricky Miller (Mansfield Town).
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Dale Bennett.
Foul by Alex Bray (Forest Green Rovers).