Forest Green Rovers 2-0 Mansfield Town

Mansfield were left still searching for their first win under new boss David Flitcroft as their play-off hopes took a dive with a 2-0 defeat at struggling Forest Green.

Goals after the break for Reuben Reid and Dayle Grubb boosted Forest Green's survival hopes as the Stags finished with 10 men following a second booking for captain Krystian Pearce.

The Stags were dealt a blow from the kick-off, top scorer Danny Rose taking a knock to the ankle inside 20 seconds after a coming together with Rovers' Isaiah Osbourne.

Grubb then clipped the top of the bar for Rovers in a turgid first half.

The stalemate was broken after 55 minutes when Pearce scuffed a clearance for Reid to fizz in his 13th goal of the season.

Grubb wrapped it up for Rovers after 77 minutes, arrowing in from just inside the box for his 21st goal of the campaign and his fourth for Rovers since arriving in January.

Pearce saw red seven minutes from time for Mansfield, who drop two places to seventh while Rovers are now nine points clear of the bottom two.

