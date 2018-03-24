League Two
Forest Green2Mansfield0

Forest Green Rovers 2-0 Mansfield Town

Mansfield were left still searching for their first win under new boss David Flitcroft as their play-off hopes took a dive with a 2-0 defeat at struggling Forest Green.

Goals after the break for Reuben Reid and Dayle Grubb boosted Forest Green's survival hopes as the Stags finished with 10 men following a second booking for captain Krystian Pearce.

The Stags were dealt a blow from the kick-off, top scorer Danny Rose taking a knock to the ankle inside 20 seconds after a coming together with Rovers' Isaiah Osbourne.

Grubb then clipped the top of the bar for Rovers in a turgid first half.

The stalemate was broken after 55 minutes when Pearce scuffed a clearance for Reid to fizz in his 13th goal of the season.

Grubb wrapped it up for Rovers after 77 minutes, arrowing in from just inside the box for his 21st goal of the campaign and his fourth for Rovers since arriving in January.

Pearce saw red seven minutes from time for Mansfield, who drop two places to seventh while Rovers are now nine points clear of the bottom two.

Line-ups

Forest Green

  • 1Collins
  • 2BennettBooked at 36mins
  • 16Gunning
  • 32Hollis
  • 17Wishart
  • 31BraySubstituted forLairdat 85'minutes
  • 34OsbourneBooked at 28mins
  • 5CollinsSubstituted forClementsat 90+2'minutes
  • 8Grubb
  • 25CampbellBooked at 72mins
  • 26ReidBooked at 73mins

Substitutes

  • 3Laird
  • 10Brown
  • 12Simpson
  • 15Cooper
  • 22Clements
  • 30Belford

Mansfield

  • 1Logan
  • 16White
  • 5PearceBooked at 84mins
  • 2Bennett
  • 3Benning
  • 11AtkinsonBooked at 51mins
  • 7MacDonald
  • 26ByromSubstituted forSpencerat 79'minutes
  • 23Hemmings
  • 32RoseSubstituted forHamiltonat 5'minutes
  • 9AngolSubstituted forMillerat 60'minutesBooked at 65mins

Substitutes

  • 4Digby
  • 10Anderson
  • 12Olejnik
  • 15Spencer
  • 22Hamilton
  • 25King
  • 31Miller
Referee:
Antony Coggins
Attendance:
2,827

Match Stats

Home TeamForest GreenAway TeamMansfield
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home8
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away20

Live Text

Match ends, Forest Green Rovers 2, Mansfield Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Forest Green Rovers 2, Mansfield Town 0.

Foul by Daniel Wishart (Forest Green Rovers).

Kane Hemmings (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Chris Clements (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Scott Laird (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kane Hemmings (Mansfield Town).

Attempt missed. Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

Hand ball by Gavin Gunning (Forest Green Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Chris Clements replaces Lee Collins.

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Bradley Collins.

Lee Collins (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Scott Laird replaces Alex Bray.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town).

Tahvon Campbell (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rhys Bennett (Mansfield Town).

Attempt missed. Tahvon Campbell (Forest Green Rovers) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Tahvon Campbell (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Mansfield Town. Jimmy Spencer replaces Joel Byrom.

Goal!

Goal! Forest Green Rovers 2, Mansfield Town 0. Dayle Grubb (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.

Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Rhys Bennett.

Attempt saved. Reuben Reid (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Rhys Bennett.

Booking

Reuben Reid (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Reuben Reid (Forest Green Rovers).

Will Atkinson (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Haydn Hollis (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ricky Miller (Mansfield Town).

Booking

Tahvon Campbell (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Tahvon Campbell (Forest Green Rovers).

Rhys Bennett (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Ricky Miller (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Will Atkinson.

Booking

Ricky Miller (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Bradley Collins (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ricky Miller (Mansfield Town).

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Dale Bennett.

Foul by Alex Bray (Forest Green Rovers).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton392111781404174
2Accrington37235964402474
3Wycombe392010973541970
4Notts County381812860392166
5Exeter38206125041966
6Coventry381971247311664
7Mansfield381615756401663
8Lincoln City381613953401361
9Swindon38193165958160
10Carlisle391512125649757
11Colchester391413124743455
12Newport381314114849-153
13Crawley39158164954-553
14Cambridge391312143951-1251
15Cheltenham391212155857148
16Stevenage381111165056-644
17Crewe39134224963-1443
18Yeovil37119174757-1042
19Morecambe38914153747-1041
20Forest Green39117214767-2040
21Port Vale39912184154-1339
22Grimsby39910203261-2937
23Chesterfield3687213765-2831
24Barnet3979233458-2430
