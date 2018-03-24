League Two
Coventry15:00Grimsby
Venue: Ricoh Arena, England

Coventry City v Grimsby Town

Line-ups

Coventry

  • 1Burge
  • 2Grimmer
  • 15Hyam
  • 5McDonald
  • 24Haynes
  • 7Vincenti
  • 30Bayliss
  • 8Doyle
  • 26Shipley
  • 10McNulty
  • 18Clarke-Harris

Substitutes

  • 3Stokes
  • 6Kelly
  • 9Biamou
  • 13O'Brien
  • 27Barrett
  • 32Reid
  • 38Ponticelli

Grimsby

  • 1McKeown
  • 2Davies
  • 12Mills
  • 6Collins
  • 23Fox
  • 15Clifton
  • 4McAllister
  • 25Woolford
  • 10McSheffrey
  • 18Wilks
  • 27Dembele

Substitutes

  • 5Clarke
  • 7Berrett
  • 20Jaiyesimi
  • 21Vernon
  • 29Matt
  • 30Killip
  • 31Hall-Johnson
Referee:
Ollie Yates

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington37235964402474
2Luton382011779403971
3Wycombe38209973541969
4Notts County381812860392166
5Mansfield371615656381863
6Exeter37196124740763
7Coventry371871243311261
8Lincoln City371612953401360
9Swindon37193155855360
10Carlisle381511125548756
11Newport371314104747053
12Crawley38158154649-353
13Colchester381313124643352
14Cambridge381311143850-1250
15Cheltenham381112155354-145
16Stevenage371111155055-544
17Yeovil37119174757-1042
18Morecambe37913153747-1040
19Crewe38124224762-1540
20Port Vale38911184154-1338
21Forest Green38107214567-2237
22Grimsby38910193257-2537
23Chesterfield3687213765-2831
24Barnet3879223456-2230
