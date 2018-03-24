Coventry City v Grimsby Town
-
- From the section League Two
Line-ups
Coventry
- 1Burge
- 2Grimmer
- 15Hyam
- 5McDonald
- 24Haynes
- 7Vincenti
- 30Bayliss
- 8Doyle
- 26Shipley
- 10McNulty
- 18Clarke-Harris
Substitutes
- 3Stokes
- 6Kelly
- 9Biamou
- 13O'Brien
- 27Barrett
- 32Reid
- 38Ponticelli
Grimsby
- 1McKeown
- 2Davies
- 12Mills
- 6Collins
- 23Fox
- 15Clifton
- 4McAllister
- 25Woolford
- 10McSheffrey
- 18Wilks
- 27Dembele
Substitutes
- 5Clarke
- 7Berrett
- 20Jaiyesimi
- 21Vernon
- 29Matt
- 30Killip
- 31Hall-Johnson
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
Match report will appear here.