Match ends, Carlisle United 1, Cambridge United 1.
Carlisle United 1-1 Cambridge United
-
- From the section League Two
Carlisle extended their unbeaten run to seven games but it was a case of two points lost as a 1-1 draw with Cambridge did little for their play-off hopes.
Richie Bennett gave the Cumbrians the lead, only for George Maris to strike straight back for the Us as the game came alive in the second half.
Carlisle looked the more dangerous attacking team in the early stages, with Hallam Hope and Jamie Devitt both firing over the bar from half-chances.
Next it was Ashley Nadesan's turn to go close with a glancing header, while Greg Taylor did just enough with his challenge to force Gary Liddle to skew his effort wide of the far post following a promising move down the right.
Only a superb save low down to his right by David Forde enabled the Us to go into half-time on level terms. Danny Grainger's free-kick was turned goalwards by Bennett, only for the goalkeeper to get a hand to it at full stretch.
Bennett put Carlisle ahead two minutes after the restart, supplying the final touch from close range after Nadesan had turned Grainger's cross back across the face of goal.
The lead did not last long because ex-Carlisle striker Jabo Ibehre's header into the six-yard box enabled Maris to nod home from close range for a 49th-minute equaliser.
Mark Ellis powered a header narrowly over the bar and Forde went full length to save from Devitt as Carlisle made a late bid for all three points, but in the end the Cumbrians had to settle for a draw.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Carlisle
- 1Bonham
- 5Liddle
- 16Ellis
- 29Hill
- 3Grainger
- 4Joyce
- 8Jones
- 30Nadesan
- 11Devitt
- 9HopeSubstituted forStocktonat 77'minutes
- 14Bennett
Substitutes
- 6Parkes
- 12Nabi
- 15Gray
- 17Brown
- 18O'Sullivan
- 23Stockton
- 26Egan
Cambridge
- 1Forde
- 2Halliday
- 5Taylor
- 12Taft
- 11Dunk
- 18MarisSubstituted forLewisat 82'minutes
- 4DeeganBooked at 77mins
- 16O'NeilSubstituted forAmooat 73'minutes
- 20BrownBooked at 62mins
- 9IkpeazuSubstituted forWatersat 90+1'minutes
- 14Ibehre
Substitutes
- 3Carroll
- 6Legge
- 8Waters
- 13Mitov
- 17Phillips
- 19Amoo
- 22Lewis
- Referee:
- Richard Clark
- Attendance:
- 4,652
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Carlisle United 1, Cambridge United 1.
Ashley Nadesan (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United).
Attempt blocked. Billy Waters (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Richard Bennett (Carlisle United) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Ashley Nadesan (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jabo Ibehre (Cambridge United).
Attempt saved. Mark Ellis (Carlisle United) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Billy Waters replaces Uche Ikpeazu.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by David Forde.
Attempt saved. Cole Stockton (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Michael Jones (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United).
Foul by Richard Bennett (Carlisle United).
(Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by David Forde.
Attempt saved. Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Mark Ellis (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Paul Lewis replaces George Maris.
Cole Stockton (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brad Halliday (Cambridge United).
Attempt missed. Mark Ellis (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Michael Jones (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Amoo (Cambridge United).
Michael Jones (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by David Amoo (Cambridge United).
Foul by Clint Hill (Carlisle United).
Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Cole Stockton replaces Hallam Hope.
Booking
Gary Deegan (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ashley Nadesan (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Deegan (Cambridge United).
Foul by Richard Bennett (Carlisle United).
George Taft (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Gary Liddle (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United).
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. David Amoo replaces Liam O'Neil.
Attempt missed. Clint Hill (Carlisle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Brad Halliday.