Carlisle United 1-1 Cambridge United

Carlisle extended their unbeaten run to seven games but it was a case of two points lost as a 1-1 draw with Cambridge did little for their play-off hopes.

Richie Bennett gave the Cumbrians the lead, only for George Maris to strike straight back for the Us as the game came alive in the second half.

Carlisle looked the more dangerous attacking team in the early stages, with Hallam Hope and Jamie Devitt both firing over the bar from half-chances.

Next it was Ashley Nadesan's turn to go close with a glancing header, while Greg Taylor did just enough with his challenge to force Gary Liddle to skew his effort wide of the far post following a promising move down the right.

Only a superb save low down to his right by David Forde enabled the Us to go into half-time on level terms. Danny Grainger's free-kick was turned goalwards by Bennett, only for the goalkeeper to get a hand to it at full stretch.

Bennett put Carlisle ahead two minutes after the restart, supplying the final touch from close range after Nadesan had turned Grainger's cross back across the face of goal.

The lead did not last long because ex-Carlisle striker Jabo Ibehre's header into the six-yard box enabled Maris to nod home from close range for a 49th-minute equaliser.

Mark Ellis powered a header narrowly over the bar and Forde went full length to save from Devitt as Carlisle made a late bid for all three points, but in the end the Cumbrians had to settle for a draw.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.