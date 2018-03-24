Exeter City 3-1 Swindon Town

Exeter picked up three huge points in the race for promotion from League Two and put a dent in Swindon's hopes with a 3-1 win at St James Park.

Swindon went in front after 27 minutes when Kaiyne Woolery capitalised on some shoddy defending to calmly slot the ball past Exeter goalkeeper Christy Pym from six yards.

Jayden Stockley then had a goal disallowed for Exeter, who equalised in the 33rd minute when Jake Taylor smashed home from close range as the Grecians kept a deep Kane Wilson cross alive.

Exeter were then awarded a penalty in the 43rd minute when Dean Moxey was fouled by Matty Taylor and Pierce Sweeney hammered the ball beyond the outstretched dive of Stuart Moore.

Marc Richards volleyed straight at Pym as Swindon started the second half well while Amine Linganzi stung the palms of the keeper with a ferocious shot from distance.

Exeter rarely attacked in the second half but they sealed the win in the 88th minute when Hiram Boateng crossed and Stockley struck the ball into the roof of the net from six yards.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.