Match ends, Morecambe 0, Lincoln City 0.
Morecambe 0-0 Lincoln City
Morecambe and Lincoln shared the spoils in a goalless battle at the Globe Arena.
Lincoln had more opportunities with Scott Wharton denied by a superb Dean Winnard block after six minutes and Matt Green wasting a glorious chance two minutes from the break when he miscued from close range after running on to Matt Rhead's lay-off.
The visitors continued to threaten after the break with Elliot Whitehouse getting on the end of several chances. The midfielder headed a Sam Habergham corner wide after 58 minutes when he should have done better and fired a shot inches wide on the turn.
Morecambe looked more of a threat in the second half and Adam McGurk almost claimed a late victory with a free-kick from 25 yards which beat Ryan Allsop and struck the crossbar.
Lincoln then went close in injury time when the ball fell nicely for Lee Frecklington but his effort went inches wide of the post.
Line-ups
Morecambe
- 1Roche
- 6Winnard
- 16Lavelle
- 5Old
- 2McGowan
- 4Kenyon
- 24Rose
- 3Brough
- 29LangSubstituted forWyldeat 67'minutes
- 9OliverSubstituted forMcGurkat 67'minutes
- 11EllisonSubstituted forThompsonat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Thompson
- 8Fleming
- 10Campbell
- 12Nizic
- 17Lund
- 21Wylde
- 28McGurk
Lincoln City
- 22Allsop
- 23Eardley
- 30Woodyard
- 16Bostwick
- 6Wharton
- 3Habergham
- 4Whitehouse
- 19Frecklington
- 14WilliamsSubstituted forAndersonat 59'minutes
- 9RheadSubstituted forPalmerat 59'minutes
- 10GreenSubstituted forRoweat 79'minutesBooked at 85mins
Substitutes
- 1Farman
- 2Long
- 7Pett
- 8Palmer
- 15Wilson
- 24Rowe
- 26Anderson
- Referee:
- Eddie Ilderton
- Attendance:
- 1,883
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morecambe 0, Lincoln City 0.
Alex Kenyon (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City).
Attempt missed. Lee Frecklington (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Harry Anderson (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Adam McGurk (Morecambe) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Garry Thompson replaces Kevin Ellison.
Booking
Danny M. Rowe (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Gregg Wylde.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Patrick Brough.
Alex Kenyon (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City).
Attempt missed. Elliott Whitehouse (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Adam McGurk (Morecambe) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Michael Rose (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Neal Eardley (Lincoln City).
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Danny M. Rowe replaces Matt Green.
Alex Kenyon (Morecambe) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box.
Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Neal Eardley (Lincoln City).
Attempt missed. Elliott Whitehouse (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Aaron McGowan (Morecambe).
Matt Green (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Kenyon (Morecambe).
Neal Eardley (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam McGurk (Morecambe).
Alex Woodyard (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Frecklington (Lincoln City).
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Patrick Brough.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Adam McGurk replaces Vadaine Oliver.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Gregg Wylde replaces Callum Lang.
Attempt missed. Elliott Whitehouse (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Harry Anderson replaces Jordan Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Ollie Palmer replaces Matt Rhead.
Attempt missed. Elliott Whitehouse (Lincoln City) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Dean Winnard.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Neal Eardley.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Jordan Williams.