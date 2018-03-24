League Two
Morecambe 0-0 Lincoln City

Morecambe and Lincoln shared the spoils in a goalless battle at the Globe Arena.

Lincoln had more opportunities with Scott Wharton denied by a superb Dean Winnard block after six minutes and Matt Green wasting a glorious chance two minutes from the break when he miscued from close range after running on to Matt Rhead's lay-off.

The visitors continued to threaten after the break with Elliot Whitehouse getting on the end of several chances. The midfielder headed a Sam Habergham corner wide after 58 minutes when he should have done better and fired a shot inches wide on the turn.

Morecambe looked more of a threat in the second half and Adam McGurk almost claimed a late victory with a free-kick from 25 yards which beat Ryan Allsop and struck the crossbar.

Lincoln then went close in injury time when the ball fell nicely for Lee Frecklington but his effort went inches wide of the post.

Line-ups

Morecambe

  • 1Roche
  • 6Winnard
  • 16Lavelle
  • 5Old
  • 2McGowan
  • 4Kenyon
  • 24Rose
  • 3Brough
  • 29LangSubstituted forWyldeat 67'minutes
  • 9OliverSubstituted forMcGurkat 67'minutes
  • 11EllisonSubstituted forThompsonat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Thompson
  • 8Fleming
  • 10Campbell
  • 12Nizic
  • 17Lund
  • 21Wylde
  • 28McGurk

Lincoln City

  • 22Allsop
  • 23Eardley
  • 30Woodyard
  • 16Bostwick
  • 6Wharton
  • 3Habergham
  • 4Whitehouse
  • 19Frecklington
  • 14WilliamsSubstituted forAndersonat 59'minutes
  • 9RheadSubstituted forPalmerat 59'minutes
  • 10GreenSubstituted forRoweat 79'minutesBooked at 85mins

Substitutes

  • 1Farman
  • 2Long
  • 7Pett
  • 8Palmer
  • 15Wilson
  • 24Rowe
  • 26Anderson
Referee:
Eddie Ilderton
Attendance:
1,883

Match Stats

Home TeamMorecambeAway TeamLincoln City
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home4
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home7
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Morecambe 0, Lincoln City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Morecambe 0, Lincoln City 0.

Alex Kenyon (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City).

Attempt missed. Lee Frecklington (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Harry Anderson (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Adam McGurk (Morecambe) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Garry Thompson replaces Kevin Ellison.

Booking

Danny M. Rowe (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Gregg Wylde.

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Patrick Brough.

Alex Kenyon (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City).

Attempt missed. Elliott Whitehouse (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Adam McGurk (Morecambe) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Michael Rose (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Neal Eardley (Lincoln City).

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. Danny M. Rowe replaces Matt Green.

Alex Kenyon (Morecambe) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box.

Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Neal Eardley (Lincoln City).

Attempt missed. Elliott Whitehouse (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Aaron McGowan (Morecambe).

Matt Green (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alex Kenyon (Morecambe).

Neal Eardley (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam McGurk (Morecambe).

Alex Woodyard (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lee Frecklington (Lincoln City).

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Patrick Brough.

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Adam McGurk replaces Vadaine Oliver.

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Gregg Wylde replaces Callum Lang.

Attempt missed. Elliott Whitehouse (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. Harry Anderson replaces Jordan Williams.

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. Ollie Palmer replaces Matt Rhead.

Attempt missed. Elliott Whitehouse (Lincoln City) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Dean Winnard.

Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Neal Eardley.

Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Jordan Williams.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton392111781404174
2Accrington37235964402474
3Wycombe392010973541970
4Notts County381812860392166
5Exeter38206125041966
6Coventry381971247311664
7Mansfield381615756401663
8Lincoln City381613953401361
9Swindon38193165958160
10Carlisle391512125649757
11Colchester391413124743455
12Newport381314114849-153
13Crawley39158164954-553
14Cambridge391312143951-1251
15Cheltenham391212155857148
16Stevenage381111165056-644
17Crewe39134224963-1443
18Yeovil37119174757-1042
19Morecambe38914153747-1041
20Forest Green39117214767-2040
21Port Vale39912184154-1339
22Grimsby39910203261-2937
23Chesterfield3687213765-2831
24Barnet3979233458-2430
View full League Two table

