Morecambe 0-0 Lincoln City

Morecambe and Lincoln shared the spoils in a goalless battle at the Globe Arena.

Lincoln had more opportunities with Scott Wharton denied by a superb Dean Winnard block after six minutes and Matt Green wasting a glorious chance two minutes from the break when he miscued from close range after running on to Matt Rhead's lay-off.

The visitors continued to threaten after the break with Elliot Whitehouse getting on the end of several chances. The midfielder headed a Sam Habergham corner wide after 58 minutes when he should have done better and fired a shot inches wide on the turn.

Morecambe looked more of a threat in the second half and Adam McGurk almost claimed a late victory with a free-kick from 25 yards which beat Ryan Allsop and struck the crossbar.

Lincoln then went close in injury time when the ball fell nicely for Lee Frecklington but his effort went inches wide of the post.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.