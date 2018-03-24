Match ends, Stevenage 0, Colchester United 1.
Stevenage 0-1 Colchester United
Dino Maamria's first game in charge of Stevenage ended in defeat after Colchester United claimed a 1-0 victory at the Lamex.
Mikael Mandron's well-taken first-half strike gave the U's their first victory in six matches and extended the hosts' winless run to four games.
Sammie Szmodics' snap-shot flashed inches wide early on for Colchester, while at the other end Alex Revell's downward header was gathered easily by keeper Sam Walker.
Colchester grabbed a 27th-minute winner through Mandron, who expertly turned home Kane Vincent-Young's cross into a crowded area to give the visitors the lead.
Szmodics almost made it 2-0 when he drove a low shot inches wide of the far post and Mandron's near post header was gathered by Stevenage keeper Tom King as Colchester deservedly went in ahead at half-time.
Revell's spectacular effort from a tight angle flew just over early in the second half but Stevenage struggled to create opportunities after that.
And although substitute Luke Amos' half-volley from 25 yards flashed just wide, Colchester claimed a narrow win.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Stevenage
- 13King
- 2SmithSubstituted forWhiteat 76'minutes
- 4King
- 6Wilkinson
- 3Martin
- 30McKee
- 25Henry
- 7WhelpdaleSubstituted forConlonat 61'minutes
- 11GoddardSubstituted forAmosat 45'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 9Revell
- 19Newton
Substitutes
- 1Fryer
- 5Franks
- 8Sheaf
- 14Amos
- 18Conlon
- 20Vancooten
- 26White
Colchester
- 1Walker
- 2Jackson
- 4Lapslie
- 5Prosser
- 22Vincent-Young
- 7WrightSubstituted forMurrayat 72'minutes
- 18Eastman
- 10Szmodics
- 17StevensonSubstituted forComleyat 84'minutes
- 11DickensonSubstituted forMandevilleat 88'minutes
- 19Mandron
Substitutes
- 6Kent
- 14Comley
- 16Murray
- 20Senior
- 21Mandeville
- 25Barnes
- 27Ogedi-Uzokwe
- Referee:
- Graham Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 2,709
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stevenage 0, Colchester United 1.
Foul by Luke Prosser (Colchester United).
Tom Conlon (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Luke Amos.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Liam Mandeville replaces Brennan Dickenson.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Brandon Comley replaces Ben Stevenson.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Luke Prosser.
Booking
Luke Amos (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Luke Amos (Stevenage).
Brennan Dickenson (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Luke Amos (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Joe White replaces Jonathan Smith.
Attempt missed. Sammie Szmodics (Colchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Jack King.
Kane Vincent-Young (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Newton (Stevenage).
Attempt saved. Danny Newton (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Sean Murray replaces Drey Wright.
Foul by Mikael Mandron (Colchester United).
Joe Martin (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Luke Prosser (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Danny Newton (Stevenage).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Tom Conlon (Stevenage) because of an injury.
Ben Stevenson (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tom Conlon (Stevenage).
Ronnie Henry (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mikael Mandron (Colchester United).
Tom Lapslie (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Luke Wilkinson (Stevenage).
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Tom Conlon replaces Chris Whelpdale.
Attempt missed. Ryan Jackson (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Mark McKee.
Foul by Tom Eastman (Colchester United).
Luke Wilkinson (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ryan Jackson (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Martin (Stevenage).
Attempt saved. Sammie Szmodics (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Alex Revell (Stevenage) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.