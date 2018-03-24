Dagenham & Redbridge v AFC Fylde
-
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Macclesfield
|38
|21
|9
|8
|53
|41
|12
|72
|2
|Sutton United
|38
|20
|9
|9
|57
|40
|17
|69
|3
|Tranmere
|39
|19
|10
|10
|65
|40
|25
|67
|4
|Boreham Wood
|38
|17
|14
|7
|53
|35
|18
|65
|5
|Wrexham
|38
|16
|16
|6
|45
|30
|15
|64
|6
|Aldershot
|38
|17
|13
|8
|58
|45
|13
|64
|7
|Dover
|38
|17
|12
|9
|52
|33
|19
|63
|8
|Fylde
|38
|16
|11
|11
|71
|49
|22
|59
|9
|Ebbsfleet
|37
|14
|14
|9
|48
|42
|6
|56
|10
|Bromley
|36
|15
|10
|11
|58
|44
|14
|55
|11
|Dag & Red
|37
|14
|9
|14
|55
|51
|4
|51
|12
|Gateshead
|36
|11
|15
|10
|51
|39
|12
|48
|13
|Maidenhead United
|38
|12
|12
|14
|51
|57
|-6
|48
|14
|Eastleigh
|38
|10
|16
|12
|54
|61
|-7
|46
|15
|Halifax
|38
|11
|13
|14
|42
|49
|-7
|46
|16
|Maidstone United
|38
|11
|13
|14
|46
|57
|-11
|46
|17
|Leyton Orient
|38
|11
|11
|16
|43
|50
|-7
|44
|18
|Woking
|38
|12
|8
|18
|47
|60
|-13
|44
|19
|Hartlepool
|38
|10
|12
|16
|44
|56
|-12
|42
|20
|Barrow
|36
|9
|12
|15
|43
|50
|-7
|39
|21
|Solihull Moors
|38
|10
|9
|19
|40
|53
|-13
|39
|22
|Torquay
|38
|7
|10
|21
|34
|62
|-28
|31
|23
|Chester
|38
|6
|13
|19
|32
|61
|-29
|31
|24
|Guiseley
|37
|5
|11
|21
|32
|69
|-37
|26
