National League
Ebbsfleet United 1-1 Maidenhead United

Ebbsfleet extended their unbeaten run in the National League to six games but they were forced to settle for a draw against Maidenhead.

Moses Emmanuel had a number of first-half chances for the visitors, the most notable of which saw him strike a post in the second minute.

Fleet took full advantage two minutes later as Luke Coulson latched onto Andy Drury's pass and beat visiting goalkeeper Carl Pentney.

Dean Rance and Drury had chances to double Ebbsfleet's lead before the break, while Dave Winfield headed just wide shortly after the interval.

Ebbsfleet keeper Nathan Ashmore did well to tip over another effort from Emmanuel in the 71st minute but he could not prevent an equaliser in the closing stages.

Harry Pritchard was first to a loose ball in the 81st minute and he secured a share of the spoils for Maidenhead, who are without a win in five games.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Ebbsfleet

  • 1Ashmore
  • 25Coulson
  • 27Wilson
  • 28WhitelyBooked at 23minsSubstituted forShieldsat 65'minutes
  • 5Winfield
  • 6Clark
  • 3Connors
  • 9Kedwell
  • 8DruryBooked at 90mins
  • 4RanceSubstituted forWaboat 83'minutes
  • 7PowellSubstituted forPayneat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Miles
  • 16Payne
  • 17Shields
  • 23Wabo
  • 26Bush

Maidenhead United

  • 1PentneyBooked at 90mins
  • 2Clerima
  • 5Massey
  • 11BarrattSubstituted forHydeat 66'minutes
  • 3Steer
  • 24Goodman
  • 4OdameteyBooked at 41mins
  • 14Pritchard
  • 19UpwardSubstituted forCliftonat 79'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 7Emmanuel
  • 9Marks

Substitutes

  • 6Osho
  • 10Hyde
  • 17Clifton
  • 20Kilman
  • 25Smith
Referee:
Sam Purkiss
Attendance:
1,503

Live Text

Match ends, Ebbsfleet United 1, Maidenhead United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ebbsfleet United 1, Maidenhead United 1.

Booking

Carl Pentney (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Andy Drury (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Adrian Clifton (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Norman Wabo replaces Dean Rance.

Goal!

Goal! Ebbsfleet United 1, Maidenhead United 1. Harry Pritchard (Maidenhead United).

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. Adrian Clifton replaces Ryan Upward.

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Jack Payne replaces Jack Powell.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. Jake Hyde replaces Sam Barratt.

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Sean Shields replaces Corey Whitely.

Second Half

Second Half begins Ebbsfleet United 1, Maidenhead United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Ebbsfleet United 1, Maidenhead United 0.

Booking

Harold Odametey (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Corey Whitely (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Ebbsfleet United 1, Maidenhead United 0. Luke Coulson (Ebbsfleet United).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United39219960421872
2Macclesfield38219853411272
3Tranmere3919101065402567
4Wrexham391716646301667
5Aldershot391813860451567
6Boreham Wood391714853371665
7Dover391713952331964
8Fylde3916111271512059
9Ebbsfleet38141594943657
10Bromley3615101158441455
11Dag & Red38159145751654
12Maidenhead United391213145258-649
13Gateshead3611151051391248
14Leyton Orient391211164650-447
15Halifax391114144249-747
16Eastleigh381016125461-746
17Maidstone United391113154658-1246
18Woking39128194763-1644
19Hartlepool381012164456-1242
20Barrow37913154350-740
21Solihull Moors391010194053-1340
22Torquay38710213462-2831
23Chester39613203464-3031
24Guiseley37511213269-3726
Top Stories